Phoenix — The Cardinals placed All-Pro David Johnson on injured reserve and re-signed veteran running back Chris Johnson on Monday.

The team also signed ex-Arizona State running back D.J. Foster, who grew up in nearby Scottsdale, off the New England practice squad.

The Cardinals had released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on his dislocated left wrist and would be sidelined two to three months.

Although the Cardinals didn’t say anything about the surgery, placing him on injured reserve would seem to confirm the report. Under NFL rules, David Johnson would be eligible to come off IR in eight weeks, which coincides with the Cardinals’ bye. But he could well be out another month after that.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Johnson’s injury was the same as that of Arizona rookie T.J. Logan. The timetable for Logan’s return was eight to 12 weeks.

David Johnson, an All-Pro selection at the “flex” position last season and considered among the best running backs in the league, was injured late in the third quarter of Sunday’s season-opening 35-23 loss at Detroit when he made a catch and was hit hard at the 3-yard line.

The next and final time he touched the ball he fumbled at the Arizona 10-yard line to set up a Lions touchdown.

Arians called the loss of David Johnson “a huge blow” but “not the end of the world.”

Hall-of-Fame nominees

Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and game-breaking wide receiver Randy Moss are among 11 first-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also part of the 108 early nominees who are eligible for the first time, having been retired for five years when the class is chosen next February, are ex-Lion Kyle Vanden Bosch, cornerback Ronde Barber, wideouts Donald Driver and Steve Smith (former Giant, Eagle and Ram), offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson (Michigan), Matt Birk, and Jeff Saturday, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Modern era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January. During Super Bowl week, 48 voters will discuss the finalists and between four and eight new members will be selected.

Returning finalists from 2017 are receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens; center Kevin Mawae; tackles Tony Boselli and Joe Jacoby; guard Alan Faneca; safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins; cornerback Ty Law; and coach Don Coryell.

Extra points

The Buccaneers announced they will host the Bears as scheduled Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Across the state, the home of the Dolphins was declared safe after structural engineers found no damage related to Hurricane Irma.

The Bucs’ game will be their season opener.

The Dolphins’ first game at the stadium will be Oct. 8. Their season opener scheduled at home this past Sunday was postponed until November because of the storm.

Engineers recently inspected the stadium canopy that was part of a recent $500 million renovation and found no issues, despite fears of a tornado in the area spawned by Irma.

... The Jaguars placed receiver Allen Robinson (Orchard Lake St. Mary’s) on injured reserve with an ACL tear and signed receiver Max McCaffrey off New Orleans’ practice squad.

McCaffrey is the son of retired NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey and the brother of Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey and Michigan freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

... Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones will start against the Texans Thursday after serving a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction.

... The Bears placed linebacker Jerrell Freeman (pectoral) and receiver Kevin White (shoulder) on injured reserve.

... The Rams signed former Lions offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who spent the past three seasons in Detroit.