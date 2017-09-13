Former Michigan State star Le’Veon Bell is all smiles during his one-day job at a Dairy Queen in New Kensington, Pa. (Photo: Ed Rieker / Associated Press)

Oxnard, Calif. — The Dolphins hit the practice fields Wednesday for the first time in a week, working out under cloudless blue skies in 72-degree, humidity-free California weather.

Hurricane Irma and its devastation to South Florida seem a world away, but the Dolphins still are thinking about home while they are making an unexpected and long trip.

The Dolphins are spending the week up the Southern California coast from Los Angeles after leaving Miami several days early to avoid the hurricane. Their home opener against Tampa Bay was postponed by the storm, so they will begin their regular season Sunday against the Chargers.

“I’ve been watching film the last couple of days, and we’ve had our first couple of meetings already,” defensive end Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, said. “Obviously the real world hits hard, but it is part of life.”

The Dolphins’ rapid relocation came together quickly when Irma presented a clear threat to the Miami area. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross chartered a jet to fly players, team personnel and their families across the country last Friday night.

Other players and coaches have arrived in California over the past three days, with the final players getting into town Tuesday in time for a full week of practice.

The Dolphins are headquartered at the hotel and practice fields used by the Cowboys for training camp.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase left South Florida last week when it became clear the hurricane was coming. He said he doesn’t know whether his home was damaged: “I haven’t asked.”

“I’m not really worried about this group,” added Gase, who arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Miami hasn’t played a game since its preseason finale Aug. 31.

Extra points

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell (Michigan State) spent some time at the chain’s New Kensington store — about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was “harder than I thought it was going to be” and that he doesn’t think “this job is any easier than my job, and I don’t think my job is any easier than their job.”

... Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancers policy.

It’s the second time Cushing has been suspended; he missed four games in 2010 under the same policy.

... Jaguars receivers Allen Robinson and Dede Westbrook are recovering from surgery. Robinson (Orchard Lake St. Mary’s) had surgery Monday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Westbrook had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.