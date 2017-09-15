Ezekiel Elliott ran for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ victory over the Giants last Sunday. (Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

The NFL filed an emergency motion in federal appeals court Friday, hoping to get a swift ruling on its request to overrule a judge who blocked a six-game suspension for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league filed its request with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, even though a federal judge in Texas hasn’t ruled on a request to put the injunction on hold while an appeal is pursued. The emergency motion asks the court to rule on the request to suspend U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction as early as Tuesday, the start of the practice week before the Cowboys’ third game of the season against Arizona.

If the ruling isn’t made by Tuesday, the NFL is asking for a decision by Sept. 26, the start of practice before Dallas’ Week 4 home game against the Rams.

Elliott had already been cleared to play in a 19-3 win over the Giants in the season opener. Last year’s NFL rushing leader will play Sunday at Denver.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer in Ohio with his girlfriend at the time. The NFL players’ union sued on Elliott’s behalf.

Personnel dept.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is doing a little more at practice and apparently getting closer to playing on Monday night against the Lions.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham responded well Thursday to his first practice in more than three weeks, but the three-time Pro Bowler was still listed as limited for the workout.

Beckham has not played since injuring his left ankle on Aug. 21 in a preseason game.

... The Bengals replaced offensive coordinator Ken Zampese a day after they again failed to get into the end zone. Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will take over as coordinator.

Cincinnati (0-2) has yet to score a touchdown in 25 possessions. The Bengals are the first team since the 1929 Eagles to open a season with two home games and fail to score a touchdown. They lost to the Ravens 20-0 on Sunday and to Houston 13-9 on Thursday night.

... Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to play at Pittsburgh despite a left knee injury that limited him all week in practice.

... The Raiders signed offensive lineman Donald Penn to a $21 million, two-year extension, ensuring the Pro Bowl left tackle will remain with the team through the 2019 season.

... The Broncos signed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin and placed defensive end Jared Crick (back) on injured reserve.

... The Patriots say four players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints, including starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (knee, concussion). Special teams captain Matt Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) will also sit.

... Former Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien, signed by Tennessee in the offseason, is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Jacksonville with a hamstring injury.

... Starting tight end Eric Tomlinson (left elbow) won’t play for the Jets at Oakland.

... Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $12,154 by the league for flipping the middle finger on both hands last Sunday in the fourth quarter of the team’s 26-16 victory at Tennessee.

Three Steelers — linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay and safety J.J. Wilcox — were each fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness against Cleveland.

New Orleans safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker Alex Anzalone were also docked $24,309 for hits to the head, as was the Chargers’ Melvin Ingram.

... Colin Kaepernick was named the NFLPA’s Week 1 Community MVP. Eligible players must be dues-paying members of the players association.