Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball in the second half. (Photo: Gary Landers / Associated Press)

Cincinnati — Deshaun Watson ran 49 yards for a touchdown in his first NFL start and led the Houston Texans’ depleted offense to a late clinching field goal in a 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Watson showed up in a black tuxedo for his first NFL start — it was his 22nd birthday, no less — and showed the flash that helped him lead Clemson to a national title. He avoided the rush and ran 49 yards for a 10-3 lead late in the first half, dashing past befuddled defenders.

The Texans (1-1) got the most out of their depleted offense, and then let their defense do the rest. The Bengals (0-2) have failed to score a touchdown in their two games to open a season for the first time in their 50 seasons.

Watson led a 13-play drive that set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 42-yard field goal with 1:56 left. The Bengals got the ball two more times, but failed to cross midfield.

Cincinnati lost to the Ravens 20-0 at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, the first time in their history that they opened the season blanked at home. Andy Dalton threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Bengals managed only three field goals by Randy Bullock on Thursday. Dalton fell to 1-6 career against the Texans, including a pair of playoff losses.

Watson directed an offense missing three tight ends because of concussions, along with receiver Will Fuller V and guard Jeff Allen. The Texans kept it simple, and Watson avoided the game-turning mistake despite heavy pressure from the Bengals.

Watson was 15 of 24 for 125 yards and no interceptions. He ran five times for 67 yards.

The Bengals became the first team that opened the season with five scoreless quarters since the 2009 Rams, who went 1-15, according to ESPN Stats.

They thought they finally had a touchdown when Tyler Eifert caught a pass from Dalton in the end zone in the third quarter — the videoboard broke into a touchdown song — but the tight end had stepped out of bounds before making the catch, nullifying it. Cincinnati settled for its third field goal.

Brady: Head injuries happen

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t worry about concussions and considers them part of playing football, he says in a television interview to be broadcast this weekend.

“I’m not oblivious to them,” Brady tells CBS Sunday Morning. “I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with the physical nature of our game.”

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, had said in a May interview that the quarterback has had unreported concussions and she worried about his long-term health. A joint NFL and players union investigation found this week there was no evidence that Brady or the team failed to follow the league’s policies or procedures on concussions.

A five-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP, Brady (Michigan) had one of his best seasons last year at age 39. After missing the first four games to serve his “Deflategate” suspension, he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions, leading the Patriots to their fifth NFL title by rallying them from a 25-point deficit to the first overtime victory in Super Bowl history.

The network said co-host Norah O’Donnell interviewed Brady multiple times, both at his suburban Boston home and at his TB12 Sports Therapy Center near the Patriots’ stadium. Now 40, Brady repeated his desire to continue playing until his is 45 — something no non-kicker has done in modern NFL history.

“I do want to go out on my terms,” he said. “I do want go out playing my best.”

The NFL has struggled to come to terms with the danger of concussions and the lifetime health risks they pose. The league this year agreed to pay as much as $1 billion to former players who have been diagnosed with post-concussion symptoms that could include the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The NFL has also created game-day procedures in an attempt to identify concussions when they happen and keep concussed players from returning to the game.

In light of a recent study that found CTE in the brains of 110 of the 111 former NFL players that were studied, O’Donnell asked Brady what he thought the effect would be on the league.

“I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady says. “And I’m going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I’m going to take on Sunday.”

Personnel dept.

The Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Woodhead injured his left leg in the first quarter of the season opener and did not return. He missed part of training camp with a hamstring injury to the same leg.

Woodhead signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in March after playing for the Jets, New England and San Diego.

He played in only two games for the Chargers last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Ravens promoted running back Jeremy Langford (Michigan State) from the practice squad to replace Woodhead on the active roster. Langford had been cut by the Bears.

... Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has a hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice, jeopardizing his availability for the upcoming game at Pittsburgh in a shortened week.

Barr watched the team’s workout , sidelined for a second straight day. The Vikings play the Steelers on Sunday.

Barr played every defensive snap in the season opener against New Orleans on Monday. The fourth-year player has started 20 straight games for the Vikings, who would likely either turn to veteran Emmanuel Lamur or rookie Eric Wilson at the strong side position if Barr can’t play.

Lamur (hamstring) was limited in practice, as were quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), cornerback Terence Newman (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip).

... Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has a herniated disk in his back that likely will need season-ending surgery.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the nature of the injury, saying that Mauldin’s back “took a turn for the worse.”

Doctors have advised Mauldin to have surgery, but the linebacker will get a second opinion.