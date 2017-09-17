Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee (50) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) defend during the first half. (Photo: Joe Mahoney, Associated Press)

Denver — Trevor Siemian tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Broncos held Ezekiel Elliott to the worst game of his career — 8 yards on nine carries — in a 42-17 blowout of the Cowboys on Sunday in a game that included an hour-long lightning delay.

Aqib Talib’s 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds left was the final indignity for the Cowboys (1-1), who watched Von Miller end a career-long five-game sackless streak by dumping Dak Prescott twice.

The Cowboys pulled to 35-17 on Jason Witten’s 28-yard catch that was set up by rookie Jourdan Lewis’ (Michigan) interception when the receiver he was covering slipped.

Siemian threw scoring strikes of 10 and 6 yards to Emmanuel Sanders.

New England 36, (at) New Orleans 20: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter for the first time in his career, eclipsed 300 yards passing in the first half for only the second time, and New England scored 30 first-half points.

Saints defenders caught Brady’s passes twice, but both plays were wiped out by New Orleans penalties. Brady joined Warren Moon as the only QBs age 40 or older in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards and 3 TDs in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Rob Gronkowski had a 53-yard catch and run to highlight his six-catch, 116-yard performance.

Washington 27, (at) L.A. Rams 20: Kirk Cousins (Michigan State) threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant with 1:49 to play to lift Washington.

The Rams had tied the game at 20 on Greg Zuerlein’s 40-yard field goal with 7:16 to play. It was set up on a trick play, when punter Johnny Hekker completed a 28-yard pass to Josh Reynolds to the Washington 17.

Chris Thompson scored on runs of 61 and 7 yards for Washington (1-1).

(At) Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7: Defense stops former Buc Glennon

Jameis Winston threw for 204 yards and one touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from an unscheduled bye week forced by Hurricane Irma.

The defense stymied former teammate Mike Glennon with four turnovers. Robert McClain returned one of the quarterback’s two interceptions for a TD, and the Bucs didn’t let the Bears into the end zone until Deonte Thompson scored on a 14-yard reception with 1:43 remaining.

Miami 19, (at) L.A. Chargers 17: Cody Parkey hit his fourth field goal from 54 yards with 1:05 to play, and the Dolphins rallied in the fourth quarter to spoil the Chargers’ home opener.

Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 5 seconds left after Philip Rivers maneuvered the Chargers (0-2) into scoring range in the final minute before a crowd of 25,381 in their first home game since relocating to the Los Angeles area after 56 seasons in San Diego.

(At) Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20: Marshawn Lynch ran for a touchdown in his first home game with Oakland and Derek Carr threw three TD passes to Michael Crabtree to lead the Raiders.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard added long touchdown runs to help put the game away.

Arizona 16, (at) Indianapolis 13 (OT): Carson Palmer’s late rally got the Cardinals into overtime and Tyrann Mathieu’s interception set up Phil Dawson for a 30-yard field goal to win it.

Dawson pushed a 42-yarder wide right as regulation time expired.

Arizona (1-1) never led until the final play.

(At) Seattle 12, San Francisco 9: Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left for the Seahawks.

Seattle ended a streak of more than 112 minutes without a touchdown, despite missing on opportunities twice inside the 49ers’ 10 earlier in the game.

Blair Walsh added field goals of 25 and 27 yards, but missed the extra point after Richardson’s TD.

(At) Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10: Baltimore relentlessly harassed two Cleveland quarterbacks, and Joe Flacco threw a pair of touchdown passes.

The Ravens picked off four passes and forced a fumble — giving them 10 takeaways in two games.

(At) Carolina 9, Buffalo 3: Carolina’s defense allowed only three points for the second straight week, and Graham Gano converted three field goals for the Panthers.

The Panthers (2-0) held the Bills (1-1) to 176 yards and 10 first downs.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) during the second half Sunday. The Titans beat the Jaguars 37-16. (Photo: Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press)

Tennessee 37, (at) Jacksonville 16: Derrick Henry, Delanie Walker and Jalston Fowler each ran for Titans touchdowns.

Henry finished with a career-high 92 yards on the ground for the Titans (1-1), including 87 in the final two quarters.

(At) Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9: Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, Le’Veon Bell (Michigan State) ran for 87 yards and the Steelers kept Minnesota (1-1) in check.

Roethlisberger hit Martavis Bryant for a 27-yard score in the first quarter and flipped a shovel pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that the rookie turned into a 4-yard score. Minnesota played without quarterback Sam Bradford, who sat out with a left knee injury. Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook ran for 64 yards.