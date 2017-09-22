Sam Bradford will miss his second straight game for the Vikings because of a knee injury. (Photo: Jeff Haynes / Associated Press)

Eden Prairie, Minn. — The Vikings face another quarterback quandary, with Sam Bradford sidelined against the Buccaneers on Sunday because of an ailing left knee and Case Keenum set for his second straight start.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer eliminated the mystery before the weekend this time. He ruled out Bradford, who was not at practice Friday because of his injury from the season opener against New Orleans.

Bradford joined the team on the field in a limited basis Wednesday and again on Thursday, when Zimmer sounded upbeat about his progress. ESPN, citing unidentified sources, reported Bradford was traveling to seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the noted orthopedist who performed anterior cruciate ligament reconstructions on the quarterback’s knee in 2013 and 2014.

Zimmer declined to discuss the report.

“He could be back the following week. I don’t know. … But I tell you I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.

Elliott hearing set

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has set oral arguments for Oct. 2 in the NFL’s bid to reinstate Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over a domestic case in Ohio, meaning the star Cowboys running back will play at least two more games.

Elliott also received 180 days of deferred adjudication probation after his attorney filed paperwork to plead guilty to a speeding ticket.

Elliott, 22, was cited April 4 after a state trooper clocked his 2016 Dodge Charger traveling 100 mph on Dallas North Tollway near Lebanon Road in Frisco. The posted speed limit was 70 mph.

Personnel dept.

Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday against Seattle is undecided because of a hamstring injury.

... Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been fined $24,309 for a helmet hit last week at Oakland. Giants tight end Evan Engram was fined $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

... The Bills will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn (right ankle) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (right foot) against the Broncos.

... Linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) and right tackle Bobby Hart (sprained right ankle) are going to miss the Giants game against the Eagles.

... Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (high right-ankle sprain) has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

... The Jets will be without starting right guard Brian Winters for their home opener against the Dolphins because of an abdominal injury.

... The Packers could be without tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quad), outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) Sunday against the Bengals.

Thursday night

The Rams held off the 49ers, 41-39. Todd Gurley ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another for the Rams.