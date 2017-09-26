Odell Beckham, left, pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a touchdown against the Eagles. (Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press)





The New York Giants say they will internally handle wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.

Co-owner John Mara said in an email Tuesday that he was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior Sunday in Philadelphia.

Beckham pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Eagles.

He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL probably will fine him.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote in his email.

Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs, including a one-handed one.



Rams DL arrested

Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested after an officer saw a stolen gun in his car when he was pulled over for speeding, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Westbrooks was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine, said Sgt. Chris Carr.

Westbrooks was stopped for speeding along Interstate 5 near Bakersfield on Friday and an officer spotted a gun in the glove box as Westbrooks was looking for his car’s registration document, Carr said.



Facebook deal

The NFL and Facebook have announced a two-year deal to deliver official NFL video and other content to fans.

The league says in a statement Tuesday it will publish NFL Game Recaps and official highlights from all regular-season games starting this week, along with the playoffs and Super Bowl.

NFL Media will distribute content from its production arm, NFL Films, on Facebook’s Watch platform.



Personnel dept.

The Dolphins lifted the suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons after one week Tuesday, and he’s eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins’ season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

... The Chiefs have placed kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve and claimed rookie kicker Harrison Butker off the Panthers’ practice squad.

The Chiefs did not say whether Santos would be designated to return this season. He would need to remain on IR for at least six weeks, then have two weeks to return to the roster.