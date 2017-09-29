Packers receiver Davante Adams, center, goes down after being hit in the head by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. (Photo: Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Green Bay, Wis. — Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday he was at home and “feeling great” a day after taking a frightening hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan.

The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

The Packers said he was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation for possible head and neck injuries, and he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams’ 8-yard catch but was not ejected and any fine would not come to light until next week. Green Bay won, 35-14.

“It was definitely a scary moment,” said wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was one of the players who waved over to the Packers’ sideline for the medical staff immediately after the hit.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy wouldn’t say Friday whether he believes Trevathan should be suspended, though he left little doubt how he felt about the play.

“Brutal hit,” McCarthy said. “It’s a helmet-to-helmet hit. Davante was in a compromised position. Obviously, like everything in our game, it’s evaluated and I’m sure there will be continued conversation going on through the channels long past today.”

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Bears coach John Fox said. “Danny Trevathan’s not a dirty player and he’s not out to hurt anybody. They’re part of the game; people will look at it but there was nothing intentional about it by any stretch.”

The Bears linebacker said he didn’t realize immediately how vicious his hit had been.

“I realized it once he laid there for a while,” Trevathan said. “I was just trying to make a play. It wasn’t intentional. I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately, he wound up hurt. I’m sorry about that. And I’m going to reach out to him and try to send him a message. We play a physical game. But you never wish that on anybody.”

Anthem protests

The Titans say Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has received death threats because of the anthem protests.

... Patriots fans burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend’s game.

More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday night to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs.

Personnel dept.

Jets running back Matt Forte won’t play against the Jaguars on Sunday because of turf toe.

... Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration last Sunday.

... Jets linebacker Darron Lee drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler.

Extra points

The head of Las Vegas police said officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip.

... Los Angeles prosecutors say Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded not guilty to beating his sister’s boyfriend.