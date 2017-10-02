Dalvin Cook was injured on this play against the Lions on Sunday. He lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. Afterward, he was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Eden Prairie, Minn. — Dalvin Cook became the latest integral offensive player lost by the bad-luck-trodden Vikings.

The team’s fear of a torn ACL in the rookie running back’s left knee was realized Monday, sealing the end of a promising rookie season.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis, signaling the switch to Latavius Murray as the primary ball carrier. Cook will have reconstructive surgery once the swelling subsides. Some additional cartilage damage was discovered, Zimmer said, but no additional ligaments were injured beyond the ACL.

“He’s a great kid,” Zimmer said. “I’m extremely impressed with everything he’s done to this point. It’s obviously a terrible thing for him, and for us, but we’ll move forward and go on from there. He’s a great worker, and I have no doubt that he’ll come back from this.”

“I’m praying for him,” Murray said. “I told him I care about him, more than anything, that he’s all right.”

Personnel dept.

Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina, will start at quarterback for the Bears against the Vikings next Monday night.

... The Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr for two to six weeks after he injured his back in a 16-10 loss to the Broncos.

... Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.

... Falcons coach Dan Quinn hopes to have wide receiver Julio Jones (hip flexor), defensive end Vic Beasley (hamstring strain) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring strain) back after the bye week on Oct. 15.

... Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a fracture in his lower left leg when he was pinned in a pile in the fourth quarter of the win over the Colts.

Defensive end Cliff Avril, a former Lion, suffered a neck injury.

... Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs.

... Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

... Colts center Deyshawn Bond will miss the rest of the season because of a torn quad.