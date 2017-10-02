Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts in disbelief as Alec Ogletree of the Rams celebrates stopping the Cowboys on a two-point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter. (Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Arlington, Texas — Todd Gurley can help make Jared Goff’s second go-round in the NFL much more enjoyable than the first.

What better way for the Rams running back to show it than to lead a win over last year’s dynamic rookie duo of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and 2016 NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott?

Gurley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 53-yard catch-and-run while generating 215 total yards, Greg Zuerlein kicked a career-high seven field goals and the Rams beat the Cowboys, 35-30, on Sunday.

Gurley finished with 121 yards rushing and 94 receiving as the Rams overcame two first-half touchdowns from Elliott the day before a federal appeals court hearing related to the star running back’s blocked six-game suspension over a domestic incident in Ohio.

“Me being able to step up takes a lot of stress off everybody, and we obviously have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things, just being able to have diversity on offense,” Gurley said.

The Rams (3-1) rallied from 11 points down late in the first half and matched their start from a year ago.

Then they went 1-11 the rest of the way as Goff, the No. 1 overall pick, was sitting and later lost the first seven starts of his career.

Goff showed more poise in first-year coach Sean McVay’s offense, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

He has seven TD passes and one interception this season.

The Cowboys (2-2) are already a loss shy of their total from last season when Prescott, the 135th pick in Goff’s draft, was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the top-seeded team in the NFC.

And Prescott is already one interception away from last year’s total of four after a play that was originally ruled a fumble was changed to a diving pick by linebacker Mark Barron at the Dallas 29. Zuerlein’s sixth field gave the Rams 19 straight points and a 32-24 lead.

“We’re not going to lose confidence,” Prescott said.

“We feel like we’re getting better. Even in a loss, we’re going to find a way to get better.”

(At) Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18: J.D. McKissic took the second carry of his career 30 yards for a touchdown and Bobby Wagner scooped up Marcus Smith’s forced fumble and rumbled 21 yards for a score in a 13-second span late in the third quarter, and the Seahawks beat the Colts.

Justin Coleman added a 28-yard interception return for a TD in the first half and Seattle overcame a sleepy first 30 minutes from its offense to finally put away the Colts.

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions, but his most important play was a 23-yard run in the third quarter to give Seattle an 18-15 lead. Adam Vinatieri pulled the Colts even at 18 as the Colts capitalized on Wilson’s second interception. Graham dropped a catchable pass and it was intercepted by Malik Hooker, his third straight game with an interception.

But Seattle answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped by McKissic’s touchdown sprint. Wilson added TD passes of 6 yards to Luke Willson and 27 yards to McKissic in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks outscored Indianapolis 36-3 in the second half.

Seattle’s win came with a big blow in the final minutes when starting running back Chris Carson sustained a left leg injury. Trainers immediately placed an air cast on Carson’s leg and he was carted off the field.

Brissett threw an 18-yard strike to Donte Moncrief late in the first half to give the Colts the lead. Brissett was 16 of 29 for 157 yards and was sacked three times.

Pittsburgh 26, (at) Baltimore 9: Le’Veon Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers, who earned their first win in Baltimore since 2012.

Ben Roethlisberger went 18 for 30 for 216 yards and a touchdown.

Bell (Michigan State) did more than his share.

He carried the ball 35 times to help the Steelers (3-1) amass 381 yards in offense.

Tampa Bay 25, (at) N.Y. Giants 23: Jameis Winston threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the Buccaneers.

Folk redeemed himself after missing two field goals and an extra point earlier in the day, booting the winner after Winston answered Eli Manning’s second TD pass of the day with an impressive drive that began at his 25.

The Giants (0-4) lost on a last-second field goal for the second straight week.

They took a 23-22 lead on Rhett Ellison’s 2-yard TD reception with 3:16 remaining.

Manning threw to Odell Beckham Jr., in the rear of the end zone for a 2-point conversion that was disallowed because the receiver had stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

Winston threw TDs passes of 6 yards to Mike Evans and 58 yards to O.J. Howard in building an early 13-0 lead.

N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20 (OT): Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime to win it for the Jets.

After Catanzaro split the uprights, he and his teammates celebrated wildly in the middle of the field — but then had to wait a moment because there was a penalty flag on the field. The officials ruled there actually was no penalty on the play — giving the Jets the victory.

Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yard score and finished with 93 yards rushing for the Jets.

Broncos tight end A.J. Derby catches a touchdown pass during the first half. (Photo: Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

(At) Denver 16, Oakland 10: The Broncos sealed their 16-10 win on safety Justin Simmons’ interception of EJ Manuel at the Denver 8 in the closing minutes.

Despite holding Marshawn Lynch to 12 yards on nine carries, the Broncos found themselves in danger of frittering away an AFC West showdown they had dominated when Riley Dixon’s punt traveled just 37 yards to the Oakland 42 with 4:16 remaining.

Trailing by six, Manuel heaved a high toss to Amari Cooper just after the 2-minute warning but Simmons, came down with the ball just shy of the goal line and took it out to 8.

Philadelphia 26, (at) L.A. Chargers 24: Carson Wentz passed for 242 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 136 and rookie Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for the Eagles (3-1), who had thousands of roaring fans in the Chargers’ temporary stadium.

Playing without several injured defensive regulars, the Eagles matched last year’s 3-1 start even though they blew most of an early 13-point lead. Rookie Austin Ekeler rushed for a score and Hunter Henry made a one-handed TD catch during the Chargers’ fourth-quarter surge.

Philip Rivers passed for 347 yards and two TDs for the Chargers.

(At) Houston 57, Tennessee 14: Rookie Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Texans scored the most points in franchise history.

Watson, the 12th pick in this year’s draft, became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961, and tied an NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback.

The Texans (2-2) outdid their previous highest point total of 45 set in a victory over the Titans in 2014 and are the first NFL team to score 50 points since the Jaguars scored 51 in December 2015.

Houston’s defense got things going when Andre Hal intercepted Marcus Mariota on the game’s third play. It was the first of four interceptions for Houston’s defense. Mariota, who became the first Titans quarterback with two rushing touchdowns in a game since Steve McNair in 2003, injured his hamstring and didn’t play after halftime. Matt Cassel took over for the Titans (2-2) and threw for 21 yards with two interceptions.

Watson then led Houston’s offense to touchdowns on three straight possessions for a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the first time since Oct. 19, 2008 that Houston scored a touchdown on each of its first three possessions.

New Orleans 20, Miami 0: In London, Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints scored all but three of their points in the second half.

Michael Thomas had a touchdown reception in the third quarter, Alvin Kamara added one in the fourth and Will Lutz made two of his three field-goal attempts for New Orleans (2-2), which won the lowest-scoring game ever held in London.

It was expected to be a big homecoming for the Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi, who was born in the city, but the running back finished with 46 yards on 12 carries.

Cincinnati 31, (at) Cleveland 7: Andy Dalton threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half.

He connected with A.J. Green, Tyler Croft and Giovani Bernard while dissecting the young Browns (0-4), who were again plagued by mistakes and were down three defensive starters.

Dalton, who came in as the NFL’s 30th-ranked QB, finished 25 of 30 for 286 yards. His second TD to Croft in the third quarter made it 31-0, and sent even some of the most die-hard Browns fans toward the FirstEnergy Stadium exits.

(At) Arizona 18, San Francisco 12 (OT): Carson Palmer threw 19 yards to Larry Fitzgerald with 32 seconds left in overtime for the game’s only touchdown. The scoring had been limited to nine field goals before Palmer directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive with 1:52 to play.

Phil Dawson kicked four field goals for the Cardinals (2-2).