The Jaguars signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd, who last played with the Saints. (Photo: Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Charlotte, N.C. — The Panthers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd to help fill in for veteran Kurt Coleman, who’ll miss at least a month with a knee injury.

Carolina placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jairus Byrd is a veteran of eight NFL seasons — the first five with Buffalo and the past three with New Orleans.

A former second-round draft pick in 2009, Byrd has appeared in 106 games with 98 starts. He has 546 tackles, four sacks, 25 interceptions, 40 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He went to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2012 and 2013

Byrd started 15 games last season for the Saints, with 96 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

Titans add Weeks

The Titans are adding Brandon Weeden to the roster as a third quarterback with Marcus Mariota recovering from a strained hamstring.

Coach Mike Mularkey says Mariota is day to day after hurting his hamstring in a 57-14 loss to the Texans.

Matt Cassel is Mariota’s backup, and now the Titans (2-2) have someone in Weeden who has started 25 of his 34 NFL games.

The 22nd pick overall in 2012, Weeden has started for Cleveland, Dallas and Houston; the Texans released him Sept. 2 in their final cuts. The 6-foot-3 Weeden has thrown for 6,452 yards with 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Titans, who visit Miami (1-2) on Sunday, also waived linebacker Josh Carraway and swapped wide receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad with cornerback Kenneth Durden released.

Falcons’ Crawford on IR

The Falcons placed backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Crawford has five tackles in four games. He left Sunday’s 23-17 loss to Buffalo with the injury.

The Falcons were without injured linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) against the Bills. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday the team, which is off this week, could consider adding help to compensate for the injuries.

Crawford was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2012 draft.

He signed with Dallas in 2014 and had 9½ sacks in 38 games, including 12 starts.

Crawford signed with Atlanta as a free agent in March.

Bills bring back Brown

The Bills are bringing back Philly Brown to address their injury-depleted depth at receiver, the Associated Press reported.

Brown agreed to a contract on Tuesday, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not yet announced the move first reported by NFL.com.

Buffalo (3-1) is in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Brown signed with Buffalo in March before being cut a week before the start of the season. Brown spent the previous three seasons with the Panthers.

The Bills have other needs to address in preparing to play at Cincinnati (1-3) on Sunday. Starting linebacker Ramon Humber (broken thumb) and backup safety Colt Anderson (broken arm) were also hurt against Atlanta.