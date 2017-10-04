After missing all of the Colts’ offseason workouts, all of training camp, all of the preseason and Indy’s first four regular-season games, Andrew Luck made his long-awaited appearance on the practice field. (Photo: Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Indianapolis — Andrew Luck pulled on that familiar red No. 12 jersey, trotted onto the practice field and got back into his normal Wednesday routine.

A little stretching, a little footwork, even a little throwing.

It’s about time.

After missing all of the Colts’ offseason workouts, all of training camp, all of the preseason and Indy’s first four regular-season games, the Colts’ quarterback made his long-awaited appearance on the practice field.

“I think we’ve had one (plan) for a long time, so this is just the next progression,” coach Chuck Pagano told reporters before the workout. “Doctors and trainers will let us know (how he’s doing), Andrew will let us know how he’s progressing.”

Yes, Luck’s work will still be limited.

On his first day back, Luck stretched with teammates, participated in some of the quarterback drills and threw some passes at less than full velocity. He’s expected to do more rehab work today before getting back on the practice field Friday.

Luck has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against winless San Francisco.

“There’s a pitch count and we’ve got it scripted exactly how many routes he’ll throw, inside the number throws, outside the numbers, deep down the field throws, all that stuff,” Pagano said. “So we’ll evaluate every one of them.”

Eventually, Luck is expected to work his way back into football shape on the scout team.

Extra points

Chiefs coach Andy Reid denounced cornerback Marcus Peters’ direction of profanities at fans during Monday night’s game against Washington, saying “we can’t go in that direction.”

... The Packers’ Davante Adams returned to practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that led to the receiver being carted off the field on a stretcher.

... Titans coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mariota’s status is still unclear for their upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans coach remains hopeful Mariota will play despite a strained hamstring .

The Titans (2-2) signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback.