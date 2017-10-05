Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was dropped as a spokesman for Dannon over remarks he made to a female reporter on Wednesday. (Photo: Steven Senne, Associated Press)

Charlotte, N.C. — Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with spokesman Cam Newton on Thursday following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter.

Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement saying it was “shocked and disheartened” at the former league MVP’s behavior and comments toward Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter.

When Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton’s comments as “sexist and disparaging to all women. … It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Newton hasn’t issued an apology.

He was sitting at his locker Thursday on his phone, but declined comment through the team’s public relations staff.

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday saying Newton’s response to the question was “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”

But it doesn’t appear there will be any punishment handed out to Newton.

“I think there are conversations going on at the club level with the appropriate people, with the Panthers,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said in a conference call Thursday. “I don’t want to anticipate the league stepping in there.”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera addressed the situation briefly during his news conference Thursday, saying, “I think Cam made a mistake. I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn’t have said, what he said.”

Rodrigue issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she and Newton did speak after the news conference, but said the quarterback didn’t apologize for his remarks.

Rodrigue was back in the locker room on Thursday, flanked by Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer.

She issued an apology herself on Thursday after coming under fire for using a racial slur in tweets she posted about four years ago. The tweets were first reported by BlackSportsOnline.com.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets form my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago,” Rodrigue said on her Twitter account. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

When asked about the tweets, Persinger said “she has owned them and apologized for them.”

The Panthers play the Lions in Ford Field on Sunday.

Extra points

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford rejoined the team for practice for the first time in two weeks, raising the possibility of him coming back as the starter for the upcoming game at Chicago.

Bradford went through drop-back throwing drills on Thursday during the initial portion of the workout that was open to reporters. He has been kept out of the past three games because of a sore left knee that stemmed from the season opener.

Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn’t know yet whether Bradford or backup Case Keenum will start on Monday against the Bears.

... The Vikings signed running back Stevan Ridley, a former Lion, to replace injured rookie Dalvin Cook.

... Myles Garrett (sprained right ankle) will finally line up Sunday for the winless Browns as they face the Jets.

Garrett, a defensive end, was the top overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

... Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the practice field four days after breaking a bone in his back.

E.J. Manuel is expected to start Sunday for the Raiders (2-2) against the Ravens (2-2).

... Jets running back Matt Forte remains sidelined with turf toe and a knee ailment, and could miss his second straight game.