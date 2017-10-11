Adrian Peterson had little to smile about in New Orleans, averaging three yards a carry. (Photo: Ron Schwane, Associated Press)

Phoenix — The Cardinals, with the worst rushing game in the NFL, acquired running back Adrian Peterson from the Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

Peterson, 32, has rushed for 11,828 yards and 97 touchdowns in his 10-plus pro seasons. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection signed a two-year contract with the Saints during the offseason after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings.

“We are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our team and we look at this as one of those opportunities,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in a news release announcing the trade. “What Adrian has accomplished in this league is well-established. Our needs for a spark in our running game right now is also obvious and we are excited to give him the chance to provide that.”

Peterson has played sparingly with little success for New Orleans. He’s gained 81 yards in 27 carries, an average of three yards per attempt with a long run of 11.

With an offensive line that wasn’t all that strong to begin with now riddled by injuries, the Cardinals (2-3) are averaging a league-worst 51.8 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

To make room for Peterson, Arizona released running back Chris Johnson.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who grew up in Minnesota and still has a home there, is a good friend of Peterson. Fitzgerald sent out a tweet with an animated photo of a boy dancing happily under the heading “My mood this morning.”

Cornerback Patrick Peterson tweeted “Today is a good day!!! Welcome to the #BirdGang @Adrian Peterson!!! We got work to do.”

Trubisky impresses

Mitchell Trubisky got rock-star treatment from Chicago’s fans.

He displayed the skills that made him the No. 2 pick in the draft — and showed he still has plenty of room to improve.

Trubisky wowed a thunderous crowd at times with his quickness and arm strength, only to throw an interception that sent the Bears to a 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Monday night.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was Monday Night Football. The crowd was electric. I’ve got to thank them for coming out and being loud and really supporting us.”

Personnel dept.

The Bears placed outside linebacker Willie Young, a former Lion, on injured reserve because of a triceps injury.

... The 49ers signed cornerback Leon Hall (Michigan) to a one-year deal and placed cornerback Asa Jackson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Hall, 32, was originally a first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2007. Hall played 12 games for the Giants last season.