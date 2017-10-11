Dolphins coach Adam Gase has a new offensive line coach to replace Chris Foerster. (Photo: Alan Diaz / Associated Press)

Davie, Fla. — The Dolphins’ offensive line situation deteriorated this week from inconsistent to intolerable, and now coach Adam Gase is dealing with the fallout.

Gase hit the reset button Wednesday by hiring Dave DeGuglielmo as senior offensive assistant. He’ll help fill the void created by the departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned Monday when a video surfaced that appeared to show him snorting a white powder while sweet-talking a Las Vegas model.

There’s no evidence any issues involving Foerster involved others in the organization, Gase said.

“To me it was an isolated incident,” Gase said. “There were a lot of people who were just a little surprised.”

Gase declined to say how offensive line coaching duties will be divided following Foerster’s departure.

Extra points

Mike Ditka has apologized for saying he wasn’t aware of any racial oppression over the last 100 years in the United States.

... A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis accuses former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson of defaulting on a $2.4 million loan.

Personnel dept.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll be on the field Sunday to play the Jets after suffering a left shoulder injury against the Buccaneers.

... Kevin Hogan will replace rookie DeShone Kizer this week and start at Houston, becoming the 28th different starter for the Browns since 1999.

The Giants suspended CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie after he left the team’s facilities before practice.

... Vikings QB Sam Bradford (knee) was held out of practice.