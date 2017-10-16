Bears running back Jordan Howard powered his way for 167 yards on 36 carries to support rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Chicago’s overtime victory over the Ravens on Sunday. (Photo: Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Baltimore — When the Chicago Bears weigh the good and bad facets of their performance against the Ravens, it’s likely they will come up with this conclusion:

Who cares? We won.

After blowing a 14-point lead, allowing two kick returns and committing two turnovers, the Bears used a 40-yard field goal by Connor Barth in overtime to secure a 27-24 victory Sunday.

“You got to be able to take whatever situation you get and make something out of it,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “The coming down to the wire thing is not my favorite style, but, however you get it, you just got to appreciate it.”

Jordan Howard ran for 167 yards, including a 53-yarder that set up the winning score for the Bears (2-4), whose two wins this season have come in overtime.

Howard’s long run in OT put Chicago at the Baltimore 40. After rookie Mitchell Trubisky completed an 18-yard pass to Kendall Wright, Barth delivered the decisive kick.

“It wasn’t always perfect — it seldom is — but we’re just happy to get out of here with a win,” Bears coach John Fox said.

Making his first career start on the road, Trubisky completed 8 of 16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

“We took what the defense gave us,” the rookie said. “The run game was working, so let’s keep pounding the rock.”

Howard had 36 carries and the Bears gained 231 yards on 54 attempts.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Fox stressed.

Baltimore (3-3) trailed 17-3 in the third quarter and 24-16 late in regulation before Bobby Rainey took a kickoff 96 yards for a score and Michael Campanaro brought back a punt 77 yards for a touchdown with 1:37 remaining. The 2-point conversion was successful, setting up overtime.

“Those two special teams touchdowns were huge,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Bears also capitalized on big plays. Chicago used a halfback pass from Tarik Cohen to Zach Miller for a first-half score, and Adrian Amos returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown for a 24-13 lead with 5:08 left.

Trubisky put Chicago ahead 17-3 in the third quarter with an on-the-run, 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims (Michigan State).

Pittsburgh 19, (at) Kansas City 13: Le’Veon Bell (Michigan State) ran for 179 yards and a touchdown, Antonio Brown made an acrobatic touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and the Steelers handed the NFL’s only unbeaten team its first loss.

The Chiefs (5-1) still had a chance after Brown’s 51-yard reception made it 19-10, moving quickly downfield and getting a 33-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

And when their defense forced a quick three-and-out, Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard punt return gave them the ball with 1:48 to go.

But after the Steelers (4-2) gave up a first down, James Harrison sacked Alex Smith on third-and-10, and the quarterback’s incomplete pass on fourth down left the NFL with no perfect teams.

Ben Roethlisberger was 17 of 25 for 252 yards for Pittsburgh, bouncing back from his abysmal five-interception performance against Jacksonville last week. His favorite target was Brown, who a few weeks ago was flipping over water coolers on the sideline but spent Sunday slinging high-fives. He finished with eight catches for 155 yards, often beating All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

N.Y. Giants 23, (at) Denver 10: The Giants (1-5) pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets by dominating Denver in every phase from start to finish. The Broncos (3-2) blew a golden opportunity to close in on Kansas City in the AFC West after the Steelers knocked off the last unbeaten team in the league earlier Sunday.

Visiting teams went 8-5 in Week 6 and are 46-44 overall this upside-down NFL season.

Jason Pierre-Paul had a trio of sacks for the Giants, who came into Denver tottering from a tumultuous week in which three wide receivers landed on injured reserve, five other starters were sidelined with injuries and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for insubordination.

Reshad Jones celebrates his interception with Dolphins teammate Xavien Howard. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Miami 20, (at) Atlanta 17: Jay Cutler threw a pair of touchdown passes, Cody Parkey kicked a pair of field goals and the Dolphins rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Cordrea Tankersley got a hand on a pass intended for Austin Hooper and Reshed Jones swooped in to make the clinching interception with 39 seconds remaining.

Parkey put the Dolphins (3-2) ahead for the first time with 2:30 remaining, booting a 38-yard field goal.

New England 24, (at) N.Y. Jets 17: Tom Brady set the NFL record for regular-season victories by a QB, getting his 187th as the Patriots held on to claim first place in the AFC East.

The Patriots (4-2) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter against the Jets (3-3), but the Patriots’ ended the Jets’ three-game winning streak.

Brady (Michigan) broke a tie with Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for the record.

(At) Washington 26, San Francisco 24: Kirk Cousins (Michigan State) threw for two touchdowns, ran for a score, and also had an interception as Washington blew a 17-point lead before barely holding on.

The 49ers (0-6) benched Brian Hoyer (Michigasn State) for rookie C.J. Beathard, who threw for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde ran for two touchdowns.

(At) Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33: Adrian Peterson rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards in an impressive Arizona debut.

The Buccaneers (2-3) lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a right shoulder injury in the second quarter, with the Cardinals (3-3) leading 21-0.

But backup Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns to bring Tampa Bay back from a 31-0, early third-quarter deficit.

(At) Houston 33, Cleveland 17: Deshaun Watson threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first rookie in NFL history with at least three TD passes in three straight games.

Watson has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, the most in NFL history by a rookie in a team’s first six games.

The Browns lost their 16th in a row on the road.

L.A. Chargers 17, (at) Oakland 16: Nick Novak kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and the Chargers took advantage of a key missed extra point by Giorgio Tavecchio. The Raiders (2-4) lost their fourth straight.

Philip Rivers took over at his 8 with 4:09 to play and used two long passes to Hunter Henry to move the Chargers into field-goal range.

Five straight runs by Melvin Gordon and two kneel-downs moved the ball to the 14 and drained the clock, setting the stage for Novak’s winner.

L.A. Rams 27, (at) Jacksonville 17: Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff 103 yards, one of two special teams touchdowns that helped the Rams.

The Rams (4-2) also blocked a punt for a score and a 10-point lead in the first half.