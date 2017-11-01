The winless 49ers acquired Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. (Photo: David Eulitt / Tribune News Service)

The NFL trade deadline finally featured some big buzz.

The winless 49ers acquired Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the NFL-leading Eagles bolstered a running attack Tuesday with Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins.

The Bills, who at 5-2 are off to their best start since 1993, upgraded their receiving group by acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers for their third- and seventh-round picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

The trades came a day after the Seahawks agreed to send cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks to the Texans for left tackle Duane Brown .

Midseason trades rarely bring much excitement or shake up the playoff races. Most years the NFL trade deadline comes and goes without much happening.

In each of the past two years, the biggest name bandied about was 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, but he never left the Browns for a contender. It wasn’t even a possibility this season after the star left tackle tore his left triceps Oct. 16, an injury that required season-ending surgery and ended his consecutive plays streak at 10,363.

The 49ers trade meant Brian Hoyer (Michigan State) was cut; he could return to the Patriots.

San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter such as Kirk Cousins (also Michigan State) in free agency. Instead, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch decided to put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

Elliott still fighting

The union for NFL players has turned to a federal appeals court in its quest to let Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott play this Sunday.

... Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for a violation of team rules.