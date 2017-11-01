Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler is expected to make his first start this season Sunday against the Eagles. (Photo: Ed Zurga, Associated Press)

Englewood, Colo. — Brock Osweiler has supplanted Trevor Siemian as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, according to multiple reports.

Coach Vance Joseph informed his players of the quarterback switch at a team meeting Wednesday morning, KUSA-TV in Denver reported.

The Broncos (3-4) visit NFL-leading Philadelphia (7-1) on Sunday.

Siemian has two touchdown passes and eight interceptions over the Broncos’ 1-4 slump, including three ugly interceptions in a 29-19 loss at Kansas City on Monday night.

Osweiler, Peyton Manning’s longtime backup, was expected to take over the Broncos quarterback job last year following Manning’s retirement a month after Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win. Instead, Osweiler bolted to Houston in free agency for $37 million in guarantees and Siemian won the Broncos job instead.

Siemian went 8-6 last season when the Broncos missed the playoffs, ending a five-year reign atop the AFC West. Osweiler also went 8-6 last year and 1-1 in the playoffs for the Texans, who traded him in the offseason to Cleveland. The Browns released him in the summer and he quickly rejoined the Broncos, who needed a backup after Paxton Lynch sprained his throwing shoulder in the preseason.

Upon his return, Osweiler held an extraordinary news conference filled with honesty, humility and humor. He said he had no regrets for leaving Denver in the first place but was ecstatic to return after an odyssey that included a playoff win, a benching, a blow-up, a trade, the birth of his daughter and a release to go with all those fat paychecks.

“It’s kind of like that old deal when you’re a little kid and your mom tells you don’t touch the hot stove,” Osweiler said. “So, what do you have to do as a curious kid? You have to go touch the hot stove and you learn real quick how nice that stove is when it’s not hot.”

Osweiler said he told his agent he didn’t care about any other teams “but if there’s an offer from Denver, I don’t care if it’s a dollar, that’s where we’re going.”

Of course, he’s getting much more than that — $16 million this season, 95 percent of it paid by the Browns.

Personnel dept.

The Patriots signed former 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer to be Tom Brady’s backup.

The deal was announced a day after Hoyer (Michigan State) was released by San Francisco. The 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from New England.

... AJ McCarron was readying his son to Trick-or-Treat as Ace Ventura when his agent called with shocking news: The Bengals were trading him to the Browns.

But the trade fell through because paperwork wasn’t filed with the NFL office in time.

McCarron doesn’t understand how the trade was botched, saying he’s “lost like everybody else.”

... Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Sunday against the Titans.

Flacco sustained a concussion last week in Baltimore’s 40-0 victory over Miami.

... Jets cornerback Buster Skrine cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be available to play against the Bills Thursday night.

... Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the organization has not yet determined whether to activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list next week.

... Suspended Browns receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon can immediately join the team for meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts. He will have to comply with requirements and can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 20.