Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game since last year. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Houston — Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien says he and general manager Rick Smith have discussed signing Colin Kaepernick in the wake of last week’s season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

When asked about Kaepernick on Monday, a day after Tom Savage struggled in a 20-14 loss to the Colts, O’Brien said: “We talk about the roster and what’s out there every day Rick and I.”

O’Brien was then pressed on whether they have specifically discussed about adding Kaepernick.

“Oh yeah, everybody gets discussed,” he said.

“Is that a problem? Isn’t that the way most teams do it. People seem shocked by that.”

Kaepernick, a former 49ers quarterback, began the national anthem protest movement by kneeling last season.

He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests, which are aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other social justice issues.

O’Brien was pressed several times Monday about whether the Texans would sign Kaepernick if it were his decision.

He avoided answering the question directly, saying that his job is simply to “coach the football team.”

After that he was asked if he believes signing Kaepernick would make that job easier.

“Uh, that’s an interesting question,” he said before pausing for a couple of seconds at the news conference.

“I would tell you that I like the guys that we have and we’re going to continue to coach them and try to do a better job of coaching them.”

Houston is looking for answers to get its offense back on track and try to make a push for a third straight playoff berth.

The Texans fell to 3-5 with the loss to Indianapolis and are two games behind Tennessee and Jacksonville, who are tied for first place in the AFC South.

Butt headed to IR

Jake Butt won’t be rescuing the Denver Broncos’ faltering offense, at least not this season.

Butt, a rookie tight end at Michigan, is headed to injured reserve along with quarterback Chad Kelly, a seventh-rounder from Mississippi State who is still working his way back from knee and wrist surgeries.

Going on IR “doesn’t mean I’m going to be checked out of these meetings and waiting on next year,” Butt said.

“I’m still going to be locked in and trying to learn as much as I can this year. But in terms of the overall health of my knee, yeah, that probably is going to help me long-term just having extra time to rehab and strengthen it and get back to full health.”

Gordon speaks out

One day before the start of his latest comeback, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon revealed he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his NFL career.

Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis last week by Commissioner Roger Goodell, told GQ Magazine he drank or smoked marijuana before “every game. Probably every game of my career.”

The 26-year-old Gordon did the interview before meeting with Goodell in New York. Gordon outlined a pregame routine where he would do shots of alcohol to “get the motor running.”