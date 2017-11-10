Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season with a ruptured Achillies tendon. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Seattle — In the grand scheme of what the Seahawks are trying to accomplish this season, a failed physical could end up becoming a huge benefit.

The Seahawks began taking inventory of their injury situation Friday, a day after a brutal 22-16 victory over Arizona kept Seattle on the heels of the Rams in the NFC West at 6-3. Yes, it was an important win. It was also a costly victory after cornerback Richard Sherman was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg.

Sherman first injured the tendon a month ago against the Rams and it finally popped against the Cardinals. After never missing a game in his career because of injury, Sherman will now be a spectator the rest of the way.

That’s where a failed physical suddenly becomes so important. Cornerback Jeremy Lane was supposed to be a member of the Texans at this point after being included in the trade for left tackle Duane Brown. Except the trade had to be modified after Lane failed his physical with the Texans and returned to the Seahawks.

Lane will now play a significant role in how the Seahawks move forward without Sherman. Rather than having to scramble to find a veteran on the open market or put undersized nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in an unfamiliar role, the Seahawks can lean on Lane and his experience playing on the outside as Sherman’s replacement.

Lane was the starter opposite Sherman when the season began. Eventually, rookie Shaquill Griffin took Lane’s spot, precipitating the trade. But now it’ll be Lane, Griffin and Coleman as the primary cornerbacks.

“If it was anything I could play with, I would be out there,” Sherman said.

“J-Lane, (Coleman) and the rook, Shaq (Griffin), they are all capable, and they will do a great job. I will stay in the room and make sure they get all the coaching points and give them everything I got.”

Extra points

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his objection to a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not because of star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Jones said on his radio show he wants all 32 owners to have a chance to approve the deal.

... Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been fined $42,541 by the NFL for fighting with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last Sunday.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

... Jets running back Matt Forte has been ruled out against the Buccaneers because of swelling in his right knee.