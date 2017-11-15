Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News
Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Detroit -2.5 at Chicago
Rogers: Detroit
Hawkins: Detroit
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Chicago
Tennessee +6 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Tennessee
Niyo: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Kansas City -9 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojnowski: Kansas City
Tampa Bay +3 at Miami
Rogers: Miami
Hawkins: Miami
Niyo: Miami
Wojnowski: Miami
Baltimore -3 at Green Bay
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojnowski: Baltimore
L.A. Rams +3 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: L.A. Rams
Arizona +1 at Houston
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Arizona
Jacksonville -7 at Cleveland
Rogers: Jacksonville
Hawkins: Jacksonville
Niyo: Jacksonville
Wojnowski: Cleveland
Washington +3 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojnowski: New Orleans
Buffalo +5 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojnowski: Buffalo
Cincinnati +2 at Denver
Rogers: Denver
Hawkins: Denver
Niyo: Denver
Wojnowski: Cincinnati
New England -6 at Oakland
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: New England (best bet)
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England
Philadelphia PK at Dallas
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Philadelphia
Atlanta +3 at Seattle
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: Seattle
Niyo: Atlanta
Wojnowski: Seattle
RECORDS
Rogers: 9-4-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets
Hawkins: 5-8-1 last week; 70-70-6 overall; 7-3 best bets
Niyo: 6-7-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 7-3 best bets
Wojnowski: 8-5-1 last week; 73-67-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets
