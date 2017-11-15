CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

Our panel’s consensus: Bet on the Lions to cover against the Bears. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Detroit -2.5 at Chicago

Rogers: Detroit

Hawkins: Detroit

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Chicago

Tennessee +6 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Kansas City -9 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojnowski: Kansas City

Tampa Bay +3 at Miami

Rogers: Miami

Hawkins: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

Baltimore -3 at Green Bay

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

L.A. Rams +3 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: L.A. Rams

Arizona +1 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Arizona

Jacksonville -7 at Cleveland

Rogers: Jacksonville

Hawkins: Jacksonville

Niyo: Jacksonville

Wojnowski: Cleveland

Washington +3 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: New Orleans

Buffalo +5 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Cincinnati +2 at Denver

Rogers: Denver

Hawkins: Denver

Niyo: Denver

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

New England -6 at Oakland

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England (best bet)

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Philadelphia PK at Dallas

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Philadelphia

Atlanta +3 at Seattle

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: Atlanta

Wojnowski: Seattle

RECORDS

Rogers: 9-4-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets

Hawkins: 5-8-1 last week; 70-70-6 overall; 7-3 best bets

Niyo: 6-7-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 7-3 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-5-1 last week; 73-67-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets