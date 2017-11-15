CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears and the Lions' playoff chances. Detroit News

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Detroit -2.5 at Chicago

Rogers: Detroit

Hawkins: Detroit

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Chicago

Tennessee +6 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Kansas City -9 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojnowski: Kansas City

Tampa Bay +3 at Miami

Rogers: Miami

Hawkins: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

Baltimore -3 at Green Bay

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

L.A. Rams +3 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: L.A. Rams

Arizona +1 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Arizona

Jacksonville -7 at Cleveland

Rogers: Jacksonville

Hawkins: Jacksonville

Niyo: Jacksonville

Wojnowski: Cleveland

Washington +3 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: New Orleans

Buffalo +5 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Cincinnati +2 at Denver

Rogers: Denver

Hawkins: Denver

Niyo: Denver

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

New England -6 at Oakland

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England (best bet)

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Philadelphia PK at Dallas

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Philadelphia

Atlanta +3 at Seattle

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: Atlanta

Wojnowski: Seattle

RECORDS

Rogers: 9-4-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets

Hawkins: 5-8-1 last week; 70-70-6 overall; 7-3 best bets

Niyo: 6-7-1 last week; 72-68-6 overall; 7-3 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-5-1 last week; 73-67-6 overall; 5-4-1 best bets

