Ravens defensive end Terrell Suggs celebrates one of his two sacks of Packers quarterback Brett Hundley during the second half. Willie Henry (Michigan) and Matt Judon (Grand Valley State) also had two sacks. (Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

East Rutherford, N.J. — After weeks of turmoil, adversity and questions about their effort, the Giants showed they have some fight left in them.

Beating the AFC West-leading Chiefs on Sunday not only gave them a good feeling, but it also left many wondering if the Chiefs might have joined them on the ropes.

Roger Lewis Jr. made a spectacular catch to set up the winning 23-yard yard goal by Aldrick Rosas in overtime, and the Giants beat the Chiefs 12-9 on a blustery, cold Sunday for only their second win in 10 games.

Rosas, who missed an earlier extra point, breathed a sigh of relief after the kick, then was mobbed by teammates.

“It’s joy, exuberance, just happy,” linebacker Jonathan Casillas said after the Giants ended a three-game losing streak and won for the first time at home in five games. “It’s such a great play that Roger Lewis made to get us down in position to win the game. It’s just ecstatic, everybody is excited and the energy was there, the crowd was there. You can’t ask for a better ending than that.”

The winning kick came two plays after Lewis was yanked to the ground by cornerback Phillip Gaines on a deep pass from Eli Manning, but still caught the ball while flat on his back for a 34-yard completion on a fourth-down heave. Had he not caught it, flags flew for pass interference.

“I want 10 (Manning) to believe in me, and that’s what I got to do, make that play,” Lewis said.

Rosas, who had missed a field goal in each of the last four games, had no problem splitting the uprights from point blank range.

“To come through for my teammates and for them to put me in a position to win, it was pretty special,” said Rosas, who said the only thing he remembered after the kick was getting hit.

The Giants came into the game in turmoil, with questions about the future of coach Ben McAdoo. Few expected them to beat the Chiefs, especially with Andy Reid’s record coming off a bye week. He was 16-2.

“It’s tough to win in the National Football League,” Reid said. “There is parity. It doesn’t matter if you are 1-8 or whatever it might be. There is opportunity. You have to bring you’re A-game every week and we have to get ourselves back to playing better. It’s my responsibility to do that.”

Philadelphia 37, (at) Dallas 9: Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with the victory over Dallas.

The Eagles (9-1) outscored the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half while extending their winning streak to eight games, their longest since 2003-04 and tied with New Orleans for the best current run in the NFL.

Philadelphia leads the second-place and defending division champion Cowboys (5-5) by four games with six to play after handing Dallas its worst home loss at 8-year-old AT&T Stadium.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott threw a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in his second straight loss without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, serving a six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

Jake Elliott left the game after missing a 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Baltimore 23, (at) Green Bay 0: The Ravens forced five turnovers in their third shutout of the season.

Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey each picked off passes for Baltimore (5-5), which led the NFL in interceptions entering the weekend. Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass to Michael Wallace.

Brett Hundley threw interceptions on the Packers’ first two series.

(At) Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7: Blake Bortles threw a touchdown pass and Jacksonville linebacker Telvin Smith recovered a fumble for a TD with 1:14 remaining as the Jaguars won their fourth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Jacksonville’s top-ranked defense forced five turnovers, two in the final two minutes.

The Jaguars (7-3) built a 10-0 lead and turned things over to their “Sacksonville” defense. The Jaguars intercepted rookie DeShone Kizer twice, had five sacks and blanked the Browns (0-10) in the second half.

With the win, Jacksonville is leading its division after 10 games for the first time since 1999.

(At) L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24: Casey Hayward made two of the Chargers’ five interceptions during a horrific first half by Buffalo rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, and Los Angeles cruised.

Korey Toomer returned Peterman’s first interception 59 yards for a touchdown on Buffalo’s opening drive, the rookie threw two more interceptions in the first quarter and two additional picks in the second.

Peterman was pulled from his first start with a 37-7 halftime deficit after just 14 pass attempts for the Bills (5-5), who lost their third straight.

Buffalo benched Tyrod Taylor and promoted the fifth-round pick from Pitt earlier this week. Coach Sean McDermott replaced Peterman with Taylor in the second half, and the veteran went 15 of 25 for 158 yards, throwing one TD pass and rushing for another score.

New England 33, Oakland 8: In Mexico City, Tom Brady felt right at home in his first appearance in Mexico by throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns, to the delight of an adoring crowd.

Brady completed his first 12 passes to chants of “Brady! Brady!” from an amped-up crowd at Azteca Stadium.

The large contingent of Patriots fans in the well-divided crowd for a Raiders “home” game had plenty to cheer about as New England (8-2) dominated from start to finish.

The Raiders (4-6) failed to score until Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter with Oakland trailing by 30 points.

Cincinnati 20, (at) Denver 17: Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes in the Bengals’ first win in Denver since 1975, when franchise founder Paul Brown was their head coach.

That snapped the Bengals’ 10-game losing streak in Denver and sent the Broncos (3-7) to their sixth straight loss, their longest skid in 27 years.

(At) Houston 31, Arizona 21: Rookie D’Onta Foreman ran for 65 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns before being carted off the field with an ankle injury to help the Texans snap a three-game skid.

The Texans (4-6) went on top when Foreman scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay 30, (at) Miami 20: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, Patrick Murray kicked a 35-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and Tampa Bay snapped a six-game road slide by topping the penalty-prone Dolphins.

O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson caught those scoring throws for the Buccaneers, who outscored Miami 17-0 in the second quarter.

They also stuffed three straight 1-yard-to-go runs by the Dolphins at the Tampa Bay 34 in the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs on a day when Miami had more mistakes than points.

Miami (4-6) tied the game at 20 on a 61-yard pass from Matt Moore to Kenny Stills with 3 minutes left. Fitzpatrick coolly moved the Buccaneers 58 yards on the ensuing drive, and Murray delivered what essentially was the winner.

Adarius Glanton got a bonus touchdown for Tampa Bay (4-6) on the final play.