Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole can't make the catch against Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Photo: Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Philadelphia — Another strong performance by Carson Wentz. Another dominant effort by the defense. Another lopsided win for the Eagles.

Wentz tossed three touchdown passes and the NFL-leading Eagles beat the Bears 31-3 Sunday for their ninth straight win.

The Eagles (10-1) reduced their magic number to clinch the NFC East to one with their fourth consecutive win by at least 23 points and third in a row by exactly 28. Philadelphia would secure its first division title since 2013 if the Cowboys (5-6) lose to or tie Washington on Thursday night.

“We’re playing with a lot of momentum, a lot of energy, a lot of swagger,” Wentz said.

Wentz had 227 yards passing, LeGarrette Blount ran for 97 yards and Zach Ertz caught 10 passes for 103 yards and one TD.

The defense shut down rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears (3-8), holding them to zero first downs in the first half and 140 total yards in the game.

“That’s the best defense I’ve ever played,” Chicago offensive lineman Kyle Long said.

The Bears won the turnover battle (3-2), but couldn’t do anything with excellent field position. They started consecutive drives at midfield and Philadelphia’s 42 but Cairo Santos missed a 54-yard field goal.

“We didn’t play well enough to compete,” Bears coach John Fox said. “We needed to play really, really well in all three phases to beat that team.”

(At) Oakland 21, Denver 14: Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes and the Raiders spoiled Paxton Lynch’s first start of the season.

The Raiders also ended the longest season-opening interception drought in NFL history.

Oakland scored on Carr’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper .

Marshawn Lynch added a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 and Carr threw his second TD to Jalen Richard in the third quarter.

(At) Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16: Rookie Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 114 yards in the Bengals’ best offensive showing since the last time they faced Cleveland.

The result sent the Browns into December still winless for the second year in a row.

The Bengals (5-6) won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Mixon also had an 11-yard touchdown that put it away in the fourth quarter.

(At) New England 35, Miami 17: Tom Brady tossed four touchdown passes — including two to Rob Gronkowski — for the Patriots.

New England (9-2) posted its seventh consecutive victory and third straight win over Miami. The Dolphins (4-7) have lost five straight for their longest slide since 2011.

It was Brady’s 28th career game with four or more touchdown passes, ranking third all-time. His 26 touchdowns passes are the most in a season after turning 40 years old.

Rex Burkhead also scored two TDs.

(At) Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24: Phil Dawson kicked a career-long 57-yard field goal with 1 second to play, snapping the Jaguars’ four-game winning streak and dropping them into a tie with Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

Dawson, 42, who had uncharacteristically missed six field goals this season, also was good from 34 and 42 yards as the Cardinals (5-6) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season.

Jacksonville (7-4) took a 17-16 lead when ex-Cardinal Calais Campbell returned Blaine Gabbert’s fumble 10 yards for a touchdown with 12:10 to play.

Seattle 24, (at) San Francisco 13: Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to give him 150 career TDs passing and also ran for a short score, and the Seahawks overcame a sloppy start.

Wilson connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett in the third quarter, and a 1-yarder early in the fourth to Jimmy Graham, whose 16 TD receptions passed Jerramy Stevens for most by a Seattle tight end.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut with 1:07 remaining after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down on a hit by Michael Bennett as he threw a pass.

(At) Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20: Julio Jones hauled in 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in one of the best games of his career.

Rekindling memories of the Super Bowl, the Falcons (7-4) nearly squandered a big lead to a team playing its third game without injured quarterback Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers (4-7) rebounded from a 27-6 deficit behind backup Ryan Fitzpatrick and drove deep into Atlanta territory after forcing a fumble at the other end of the field.

But Keanu Neal battled down Fitzpatrick’s pass on fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 18 with just over seven minutes remaining, and the Falcons drove for a clinching touchdown on Tevin Coleman’s 14-yard run with just under two minutes to go.

Jones, who had only one touchdown catch through the first 10 games, doubled that total in the first half. He hauled in a 51-yard scoring pass from fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu and went 25 yards for a TD on a throw from Matt Ryan, finishing off the play with a spectacular dive for the pylon.

(At) Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10: Tyrod Taylor threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in his return to the starting lineup, Tre’Davious White intercepted Alex Smith with just over a minute remaining to clinch it.

Zay Jones had the touchdown reception and Stephen Hauschka kicked three field goals for the Bills (6-5).

Kansas City (6-5) managed only 236 yards while losing for the fifth time in six games.

Carolina 35, (at) N.Y. Jets 27: Luke Kuechly returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown and Kaelin Clay had a 60-yard punt return for a score, capping a stunning swing in the fourth quarter that lifted the Panthers.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Panthers (8-3).

Tennessee 20, (at) Indianapolis 16: The Titans got their first win in 10 tries at Lucas Oil Stadium when DeMarco Murray scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:59 left.

The Titans (7-4) pulled off their first series sweep since 2002. And they did it by rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit.

Indy (3-8) has lost three straight home games..