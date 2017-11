Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace celebrates after a catch in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s victory over the Texans. (Photo: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)

Baltimore — Take the ball away from the other guys, hold onto it yourself and make sure nothing happens to Justin Tucker.

That, apparently, is the formula the Baltimore Ravens intend to use to reach the playoffs.

Terrell Suggs led an aggressive defense that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes, and the Ravens forced two turnovers in the final 5 minutes to secure a 23-16 victory Monday night.

“If the game’s on the line, you’ve got to be comfortable when your defense is out there,” Suggs said. “It feels good.”

After Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Tom Savage and Baltimore recovered, Tucker kicked his third field goal with 2:53 remaining for a seven-point cushion.

Anthony Levine then intercepted a Savage pass to clinch it.

The Ravens picked off two passes to increase their NFL-leading total to 18, and their three takeaways upped their league-best total to 26.

Asked to assess Savage’s performance, Houston coach Bill O’Brien said: “Can’t turn it over. I thought he did some good things, but he turned it over too many times.”

Baltimore, in turn, did not commit a turnover.

BOX SCORE: Ravens 23, Texans 16

Suggs had two sacks, Alex Collins ran for 60 yards and a touchdown, and punter Sam Koch threw perhaps Baltimore’s most significant pass of the game.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh called for a fake punt, converted a fourth down with a rarely used pitchout and had quarterback Joe Flacco line up at wide receiver on a play in which Collins took a direct snap.

“You always have them in the game plan,” Flacco said. “It’s just the flow of the game.”

All of this added spice to a stagnant offense that protected the ball and did just enough to win.

Flacco went 20-for-32 for 141 yards.

The Ravens (6-5) have won consecutive games for the first time since they opened the season 2-0. They are now above .500 for the first time since Oct. 8 and tied with Buffalo for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Houston (4-7) has lost four of five.

Savage, who has started the last four games in place of injured DeShaun Watson, completed 22 of 37 passes for 252 yards. But he gave the ball away three times, and that was the difference.

“You’re not going to win any games when you turn it over and you don’t get any turnovers,” O’Brien said.

Aided by three penalties against Baltimore, the Texans traveled the length of the field and went up 7-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Lamar Miller.

That would be Houston’s last sniff of the end zone.

“It’s hard to run the ball on these guys,” O’Brien said. “You try to stay balanced and we couldn’t really run it.”

Early in the second quarter, after a third-down incompletion, the Ravens appeared poised to punt for the fourth time in four series. But Koch lofted a pass to Chris Moore, a play that went for 22 yards to the Houston 19. That set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Javorius Allen, who reached the end zone with a healthy push from several of his teammates.

An interception by Tony Jefferson was followed by a fourth-and-1 gamble in which Collins took a quick pitch and ran for 29 yards to the Houston 8. Collins covered the final 8 yards on the following play for a 14-7 lead.

The teams traded field goals in the final two minutes before halftime.

Baltimore has won 10 straight games in prime time and is 12-1 under the lights since Harbaugh took over in 2008.

CHANCELLOR OUT

The Seahawks will be without strong safety Kam Chancellor for the rest of the season because of a neck injury he suffered earlier this month, coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll announced the news during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM. Chancellor was hurt late in Seattle’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 9 while making a tackle. Carroll was unclear about Chancellor returning in the future.

“It’s really up to him,” Carroll said.

Chancellor has spent his entire career with Seattle, becoming a starter in 2011. Chancellor recently spent time away from the team while meeting with doctors to determine the severity of his injury and possible courses of action.

Chancellor was apparently injured late in the win over the Cardinals while tackling Andre Ellington with just over two minutes remaining. He stayed in for one more play before leaving to be attended to on the sideline. Bradley McDougald has filled in with Chancellor sidelined.

Carroll also announced defensive end Cliff Avril would be undergoing “disc-related” surgery this week after being out since October with a neck injury. Carroll did not give specifics and indicated any future return was up to Avril a former Lion.

PERSONNEL DEPT.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss two to four weeks with a high right ankle sprain, coach Vance Joseph announced on his weekly radio show. So, it’s back to Trevor Siemian, who started the season but was benched a month ago in favor of Brock Osweiler, who was supplanted last week by Lynch.

... Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin does indeed have torn cartilage in his right knee. The Bills revealed the exact nature of the injury when correcting a comment coach Sean McDermott made earlier in the day.

... Panthers tight end Greg Olsen underwent an evaluation on his foot, and a source told the Observer the foot is “OK.”