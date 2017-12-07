Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, left, has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a California lawsuit. (Photo: Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a California lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Orange County Superior Court.

According to court documents, Wendy Haskell alleges Moon made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances while she worked for Sports 1 Marketing. Moon is the co-founder and president of the company.

A call by The Associated Press to Moon’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, was not immediately returned.

The Washington Post first reported on the lawsuit Wednesday. The 61-year-old Moon has been working as a radio commentator for the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced that day it had “accepted Warren Moon’s request for a leave of absence as the club’s radio analyst.”

Moon played parts of 17 seasons in the NFL with Houston, Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City.

According to the lawsuit, Haskell was hired as an executive assistant to Moon in the summer of 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that Haskell was forced to sleep in the same bed with Moon on business trips while wearing lingerie.

Haskell says in the lawsuit she complained about the arrangement but Moon responded “this was the way it was.”

Haskell contended she was drugged by Moon during a trip to Mexico in October.

The lawsuit alleges that Moon acknowledged drugging Haskell because he thought she wasn’t “having fun.” She also claims Moon pulled off her swimsuit during the Mexico trip.

The lawsuit claims Haskell was required to keep the bathroom door unlocked while she showered and Moon repeatedly entered the room.

The lawsuit claims that Haskell reported Moon’s behavior to Sports 1 Marketing CEO David Meltzer but the company did not investigate her claims. Haskell says she was demoted after making the complaints.

Moon threw for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns in the regular season and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006.

The former University of Washington star led the team to a 1978 Rose Bowl victory. He went undrafted by the NFL and led Edmonton to five Canadian Football League titles.

He became one of the NFL’s first successful black quarterbacks, starting his career with the Oilers in the 1984 season.

Browns fire VP

One win in two seasons cost Sashi Brown his job with the Browns. Coach Hue Jackson is keeping his — for now.

Winless with four weeks left in another dismal season, the Cleveland Browns fired Brown on Thursday, jettisoning their top football executive who was unable to improve the volatile franchise enough to satisfy owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

Jackson, though, is safe and will return for the 2018 season despite a 1-27 record.

Extra points

Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White accused Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski of being a dirty player for blindsiding him in the back of the head.

As for the NFL issuing Gronkowski a one-game suspension for the hit last Sunday, White turned away from the television cameras and muttered: “It’s a joke, dog.”

... Bills coach Sean McDermott still isn’t ready to name his starter against the Colts this weekend after quarterback Tyrod Taylor had limited mobility in his bruised left knee upon returning to practice Thursday.