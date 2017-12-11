After starting all 16 games as a rookie, Carson Wentz made a giant leap this year. He passed for 3,296 yards and set a franchise single-season record with 33 touchdown passes while only tossing seven interceptions. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Philadelphia — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs, coach Doug Pederson confirmed.

Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on Monday that revealed the severity of the injury. Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter Sunday at Los Angeles. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles (11-2) to a 43-35 win over the Rams that secured the NFC East title and put them in first place in the conference with three games remaining.

The Eagles have overcome several key injuries and now have to move forward without their most indispensable player. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, return specialist/running back Darren Sproles, star linebacker Jordan Hicks and special teams captain Chris Maragos already went down for the season.

“If there’s ever an opportunity for me to rally the troops as the football coach, now might be the time,” Pederson said. “You can’t lose faith. This has been a resilient football team all season long.”

After starting all 16 games as a rookie, Wentz made a giant leap this year. He passed for 3,296 yards and set a franchise single-season record with 33 touchdown passes while only tossing seven interceptions.

Foles, who began his collegiate career at Michigan State, led the Eagles to a pair of field goals on consecutive drives against the Rams. He is 20-17 as a starter in six seasons with the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs.

Pederson insisted the offense won’t change with Foles.

“He’s a highly intelligent football player,” Pederson said.

A third-round pick by former Eagles coach Andy Reid in 2012, Foles in his second stint in Philadelphia. He replaced an injured Michael Vick in 2013 and led the Eagles to an NFC East title during Chip Kelly’s first season as coach. Foles tied an NFL record with seven TD passes in a game at Oakland in 2013 and finished that season with 27 TDs and only two picks. The Eagles lost at home to New Orleans in the playoffs. Foles went to the Pro Bowl and was the offensive MVP.

But Kelly traded Foles to St. Louis for Sam Bradford after the 2014 season. Foles spent a year with the Rams, a season with the Chiefs and returned to Philadelphia as a free agent this season.

Second-year pro Nate Sudfeld is Philadelphia’s No. 3 quarterback.

Personnel dept.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he wouldn’t have let Tom Savage re-enter Sunday’s game after an alarming hit that gave him a concussion and left the quarterback’s hands shaking if he had seen the video of the hit.

Savage was injured with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Houston’s 26-16 loss to San Francisco when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil.

He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series.

Savage threw two incompletions on that drive, and Houston’s team doctor approached him after he returned to the sideline at the end of that possession. He was then evaluated again and taken to the locker room after it was determined that he did have a concussion.

... Cardinals left tackle Jared Veldheer (Hillsdale) has a cracked ankle and will go on injured reserve.

... Jets quarterback Josh McCown will miss the rest of the season because of a broken left hand that will require surgery. Bryce Petty will start for New York at New Orleans on Sunday.

... Colts coach Chuck Pagano says Andrew Luck is “making progress” as he continues to undergo rehab in Europe.

Extra points

Browns coach Hue Jackson is confident owner Jimmy Haslam will stick to his plan and bring him back next season.

... Veterans Joe Thomas, Antonio Gates (Detroit Central) and Vernon Davis are among eight finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Also announced as finalists are Luke Kuechly, Joe Staley, Josh McCown and Alex Smith.