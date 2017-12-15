Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) is expected to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury. (Photo: Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Tempe, Ariz. — Adrian Peterson was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a neck injury, ending the running back’s season after only six games with the Cardinals.

Acquired from New Orleans on Oct. 10, Peterson ran for 448 yards — 314 in his first three games — and two touchdowns on 129 carries and had nine catches for 66 yards for the Cardinals. In four games for the Saints, he ran for 81 yards on 24 carries and caught two passes for 4 yards.

“The good news is my neck injury doesn’t require surgery, but I’m told by Dr. Robert Watkins that the best thing for me is just more rest than the length of the season,” Peterson wrote on Instagram. “Obviously, I’m disappointed about going on IR when my body is still able to produce, but I look forward to returning completely healthy for another season in 2018. I’m grateful for the opportunity that the Arizona Cardinals have given me to show I can still contribute on an NFL team.”

He signed with the Saints during the offseason after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings.

Also Friday, the Cardinals acquired cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers from Atlanta. Goodwin appeared in 12 games for the Falcons this season.

Extra points

The Vikings might be without a pair of important offensive players on Sunday against the Bengals.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were listed as doubtful on the team’s official injury report.

Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t think Rudolph would play, although he held out hope for Reiff.

“We have a chance,” Zimmer said.

... Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has been benched for the team’s game at New Orleans on Sunday.

Coach Todd Bowles says Wilkerson will not travel with the team. He calls the move a coach’s decision and he’s worried only about the players who will be facing the Saints.

This is just the latest issue involving Wilkerson, the Jets’ highest-paid player. Wilkerson was benched for most of the first quarter against Kansas City this month for being late to a team meeting.

Bowles would neither confirm nor deny the latest discipline was for a similar infraction.

... Trevor Siemian’s season is over after the Broncos’ starting quarterback injured his left shoulder in Denver’s 25-13 win at Indianapolis, coach Vance Joseph said.

Joseph also hinted Paxton Lynch and not Brock Osweiler would start next week at Washington.

Joseph said Lynch should be cleared to return from a sprained left ankle this weekend and on Monday the coaching staff will huddle to determine who’s the quarterback.

... The Panthers say they have launched an internal investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against founder and owner Jerry Richardson.

The team said former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles is overseeing the investigation by a Los Angeles-based law firm.

Team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a release that “The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct.”

Drummond told The Associated Press the team couldn’t comment publicly on the specifics of the allegations because it is under review.

Richardson, 81, brought NFL football to the Carolinas in 1993.

... Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for verbal abuse of a game official last Sunday.

Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were both fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness penalties that got them ejected from the game in the final minute.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell were fined $10,000 each for improperly going on the field during the game.

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette was also fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

... Bills coach Sean McDermott says the team placed left tackle Cordy Glenn on injured reserve, ending his season.

Glenn has missed the past five games with a foot and ankle injury that has bothered him since training camp. McDermott said Glenn is scheduled to have surgery soon.

McDermott also says quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Bills (7-6) this week against Miami (6-7). Taylor sat out Buffalo’s 13-7 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week with a knee injury.

... The Raiders will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Cooper aggravated a left ankle injury during last week’s loss to Kansas City after sitting out the previous game because of the same injury and a concussion.

Cooper had played in 43 consecutive games to begin his career before injuring his ankle and suffering a concussion against Denver on Nov. 26 after getting hit by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.

... The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.

Morse started all 31 games over his first two seasons before getting hurt Oct. 2 against Philadelphia. He missed five games before getting back on the field against Denver, and started four more games before he was carted off during the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss to the Jets on Dec. 3.

Zach Fulton has been starting in his place this season.

Reaser spent 28 games on the 49ers’ active roster the past two seasons.