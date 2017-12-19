Former Michigan State quarterback Drew Stanton will be back in the starting role for Arizona when the New York Giants come to the desert for the Cardinals’ final home game of the season on Sunday. (Photo: Norm Hall, Getty Images)

Tempe, Ariz. — Former Michigan State quarterback Drew Stanton will be back in the starting role for Arizona when the New York Giants come to the desert for the Cardinals’ final home game of the season on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians announced the move Monday, benching Blaine Gabbert after five starts.

“I just think Drew’s going to give us a better chance to win this game this week, and that’s all it’s about,” Arians said. “We’re not going to throw our hands up and say, ‘Hey, let’s lose the games, get a better draft pick.’ … We’re going to take the guys we think can win this game and go win this game.”

The colorful coach added an expletive to describe what he thinks of losing games on purpose. Arians went out of his way to avoid direct criticism of Gabbert.

“It’s hard,” the coach said. “I think Blaine is a player. I really do. I think he has a great future. Some of those things, he’s experiencing for the first time, and it’s not a lack of talent. It’s just a lack of experience in this offense.”

Arians said he quarterback switched “after watching the film today.”

Gabbert, signed in the offseason as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, completed 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards, lost a fumble and threw an interception in Arizona’s 20-15 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Personnel dept.

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn will undergo surgery on his injured right foot. Coach Jack Del Rio said Penn will miss the rest of the season because of the injury. Penn has appeared in all 174 regular-season games since making his debut as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2007.

... Nick Rose is the Chargers’ fourth kicker of the season. The Chargers (7-7) waived Travis Coons and claimed Rose off waivers from Washington.

... The Panthers announced Tina Becker was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and given full control of the day-to-day management of the organization.

The move comes after the NFL launched an investigation into alleged sexual and racist misconduct by longtime owner Jerry Richardson. The 81-year-old is stepping away from the daily operation of the team and will focus on the pending sale of the franchise.

... The NFL suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.