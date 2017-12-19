The Green Bay Packers put star quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after they were eliminated from playoff contention. (Photo: Bob Leverone / Associated Press)

Green Bay, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is done for the season.

The Green Bay Packers put their star quarterback on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodgers missed seven games after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota. He returned on Sunday, but the Packers lost 31-24 at Carolina. Atlanta’s win against Tampa Bay on Monday night ended Green Bay’s eight-year run of consecutive postseason berths.

Brett Hundley will get the start for Green Bay in Saturday’s home game against the Vikings, and likely the regular-season finale Dec. 31 against the Lions at Ford Field. Joe Callahan was signed as Hundley’s backup.

The Packers also released fullback Joe Kerridge from the active roster and quarterback Jerod Evans from the practice squad.

