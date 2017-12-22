Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was among NFL players fined Friday. He lost $24,309 for yelling at an official last week. (Photo: Eric Risberg)

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t want to talk about the past.

He doesn’t want to open up about the lessons he’s learned during the NFL’s investigation into domestic violence allegations and the subsequent battle in federal court before conceding to a six-game suspension.

He might be more expressive when a documentary on his training and experience during a roughly 40-day stint in Cabo San Lucas, is released.

Elliott just wants to move forward. He will take the first step in the process Sunday against the Seahawks in what will be his first game back. His actions during his stint in Mexico and since his return speak for him.

And they reveal a motivated Elliott not only driven to be better than he was before he left but also a player seemingly bent on making amends for letting his teammates down. His absence has made the Cowboys (8-6), who went 3-3 during his suspension, longshots to make the playoffs.

“I respect that,” tight end Jason Witten said. “I think when you go through that you want to move on from it. I think he has the ability to process what happened and reflect, learn and move forward. When you have something like that play out in front of us all, when it’s over, you are ready to move forward and get back to the normal things that you love to do.

“He has done a good job of getting back to his team and going back to work and not trying to make a bigger deal of it. A lot of work has gone to that on his end to give himself a chance to play at that level on Sunday.”

Dak Prescott chatted with Elliott during his time away and he came back looking like “a guy who has done the right thing in those six weeks and prepared himself to come back.”

Injury report

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner practiced and will play against the Cowboys despite a lingering hamstring problem.

... The Jaguars will be without leading receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and could be missing wideout Allen Hurns again at the 49ers on Sunday.

... Three Cardinals will not play Sunday at home against the Giants — linebacker Josh Bynes, tight end Troy Niklas and offensive lineman Earl Watford, all with ankle injuries.

... Jets right guard Brian Winters (abdominal) will not play against the Chargers, as defensive end Leonard Williams completed concussion protocol.

... Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (ankle) missed his third straight day of practice Friday and is questionable.

Extra point

The Giants interviewed interim general manager Kevin Abrams for the team’s permanent position.

Abrams is the fourth candidate to interview for the job to replace Jerry Reese, who was fired this month.

