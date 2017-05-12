CLOSE
Detroit Lions coach talks about the team's upcoming rookie minicamp this weekend and picking up Eric Ebron's option. Daniel Mears, Detroit News

Allen Park – When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn opted not to sign a running back in free agency or select one in the draft, it was a clear vote of confidence for the team’s current backfield rotation.

Before the start of the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday, coach Jim Caldwell doubled down on the organization’s confidence in its young stable of backs.

“I believe Ameer Abdullah, when he’s healthy and rolling, he’s awfully good,” Caldwell said. “All you have to do is just take a look at the numbers. Don’t listen to me. Look at the numbers and see when he’s on the field for you what he does.

“When Theo (Riddick) is out there healthy for us, I mean everybody knows what he can do. Those guys create a punch and I don’t think anybody in this room has any questions whether or not Zach Zenner can run the ball. We’ve got a young guy in Dwayne Washington. Nobody really knows how good he can be, but he has talent. He has ability.”

The sample size is small, but Abdullah has averaged a respectable 4.3 yards on 161 carries his first two seasons. His 2016 campaign was off to torrid start when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first half of Week 2.

Lions sign eight of nine draft picks, 14 UDFAs

Riddick, who is coming off his own injury and offseason surgery, has established himself as one of the premier receiving backs in the NFL, averaging roughly five catches per game the past two seasons. He also showed improved ability as a ball carrier in 2016, churning out a career-best 3.9 yards per carry.

But even with the expressed confidence, the Lions are continuing to do their due diligence with potential upgrades. In rookie minicamp, undrafted prospect Tion Green worked side-by-side with five-year veteran Matt Asiata, who is in town for a weekend tryout.

“I think anybody knows who has seen him work, he’s a good special teamer, he’s tough, he’s a very good pass protector and he carries the ball,” Caldwell said of Asiata. “He runs behind his pads. He’s always been a very, very effective player in this league.”

Helping fill the void for an injured Adrian Peterson last season, Asiata carried the ball 121 times for 402 yards. He also chipped in 32 receptions for another 263 yards.

The other option remains LeGarrette Blount, who is still unsigned after leading the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last season. The New England Patriots slapped a rarely used May 9 tender on the 30-year-old running back, which subjects his eventual signing to the compensatory pick formula, but should be minimal hindrance for an interested team to work out a deal.

Predictably, Caldwell declined to comment on the Lions’ reported interest.

“We typically don’t talk about rumors and innuendos or anything of that nature,” Caldwell said.  “We don’t discuss those things.”

The Lions ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing last season and have been in the bottom five in each of Caldwell’s three years as coach.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers

Lions rookie minicamp
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis, a linebacker
Buy Photo
Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis, a linebacker from Florida, hits the sled the sled during the Detroit Lions' rookie mini-camp at the practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan on May 12, 2017.
Fullscreen
Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis, a linebacker
Buy Photo
Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis, a linebacker from Florida, on the field during practice.
Fullscreen
Lions' third-round draft pick Kenny Golladay, a wide
Buy Photo
Lions' third-round draft pick Kenny Golladay, a wide receiver from Northern Illinois, works during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya, a quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya, a quarterback from Miami, throws during drills.
Fullscreen
Veteran running back Matt Asiata, who has been with
Buy Photo
Veteran running back Matt Asiata, who has been with the Minnesota Vikings, takes the handoff from sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Jeremiah Ledbetter, a
Buy Photo
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Jeremiah Ledbetter, a defensive end from Arkansas, comes off the sled during drills.
Fullscreen
Rookie defensive end Alex Barrett of San Diego State,
Buy Photo
Rookie defensive end Alex Barrett of San Diego State, left, and Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Pat O'Connor readies to hit the sled during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin,
Buy Photo
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin, an outside linebacker from Tennessee, and first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis, right, on the field during practice.
Fullscreen
Defensive linemen hit the sled for trainers during
Buy Photo
Defensive linemen hit the sled for trainers during the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp at the team's practice facility in Allen Park.
Fullscreen
Lions' second-round draft pick Teez Tabor, a cornerback
Buy Photo
Lions' second-round draft pick Teez Tabor, a cornerback from Florida, pulls in the ball during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis on the field
Buy Photo
Lions' first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis on the field during practice.
Fullscreen
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin,
Buy Photo
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin, an outside linebacker from Tennessee, pulls in the ball during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin,
Buy Photo
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin, an outside linebacker from Tennessee, chases down a ball during drills.
Fullscreen
Rookie running back Tion Green of Cincinnati takes
Buy Photo
Rookie running back Tion Green of Cincinnati takes a handoff and goes up field during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley, who played with
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley, who played with Detroit last season, goes at the pylon flanked by other wide receivers during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' third-round draft pick Kenny Golladay, a wide
Buy Photo
Lions' third-round draft pick Kenny Golladay, a wide receiver from North Illinois, hits the pylon during drills.
Fullscreen
Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Pat O'Connor comes
Buy Photo
Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Pat O'Connor comes off the sled during drills.
Fullscreen
Rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford, of Pittsburgh, hits
Buy Photo
Rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford, of Pittsburgh, hits the pylon during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya, a quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions' sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya, a quarterback from Miami, throws during drills.
Fullscreen
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin,
Buy Photo
Lions' fourth-round draft pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin, an outside linebacker, comes off hitting the sled during drills.
Fullscreen

