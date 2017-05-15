Arturo Uzdavinis (Photo: AP)

The Detroit Lions on Monday signed free-agent offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis and waived offensive tackle Pierce Burton.

Uzdavinis (6-7, 305), 24, who played college football at Tulane, went undrafted in 2016. He has since been on the practice squads of the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burton, 26, participated in the Lions’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. He went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2014 but has not appeared in an NFL game. He has been on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.