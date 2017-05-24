Detroit Lions OTA: Wednesday, May 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the
Buy Photo
The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the field, including Darren Fells, Robert Tonyan, and Brandon Barnes, at the end of the organized team activity Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the training facility in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford
Buy Photo
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford head to the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all the drills Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn watch over practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern
Buy Photo
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern Michigan) holds a dummy for rookie defensive end Alex Barrett to hit and work past under the watchful eyes of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern
Buy Photo
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern Michigan University lets the mane fly as he heads off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills
Buy Photo
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills with the secondary.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers
Buy Photo
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers including Golden Tate, Michael Rector, Marvin Jones Jr. and others in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive tackle Nick James at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go
Buy Photo
Lions tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching for the ball during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay from heads
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay from heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on the breaks while running a route during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and
Buy Photo
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and fullback Michael Burton wait for their turn during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with
Buy Photo
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with running back Mike James watch over drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception and heads up field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell
Buy Photo
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell watch over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive line goes off the field at the end of the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off
Buy Photo
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — It’s become clear, rather quickly, the Detroit Lions intend to play Jarrad Davis at middle linebacker. That means Tahir Whitehead, last year’s starter, will be bounced outside, a position he played both in college and earlier in his professional career.

    Being displaced by a rookie can be a difficult situation for a veteran, but coach Jim Caldwell makes a preemptive effort to prevent those changes from developing into festering issues.

    “The way you do it is the way you do everything, at least as far as I’m concerned — you talk about it,” Caldwell said. “It’s an upfront issue. It’s not anything that’s hidden. They understand the parameters. It doesn’t mean they’re not going to be an integral part of our program.”

    This is the second consecutive year the Lions will move an established veteran to a different position to make way for their first-round pick. Last season, Taylor Decker was immediately plugged in as the starting left tackle, while Riley Reiff, a five-year veteran, was moved to the less prestigious right tackle spot.

    There was never any indication Reiff resisted the change, and it didn’t prevent him from scoring a massive, long-term deal as a free agent this offseason.

    “Riley moved to the right side and obviously played for us and played well and Tahir is still going to be a big part of what we do,” Caldwell said. “He just might be at a little bit different position at this time. But I think most of the guys in this league understand. They’re less concerned about being territorial than they are about winning. If it helps us win I think you’ll find that most players certainly can understand.”

    Lions cornerback Alex Carter gets work at safety

    Lions’ Abdullah appears healthy; Riddick in brace

    Caldwell: Time, talking can remedy Lions-Johnson rift

    During his five years with the Lions, Whitehead has never shown a reluctance to do what his coaches feel is best for the team. A former fifth-round pick, it took him three seasons to earn a permanent role in the defense. The past three years, he’s bounced between inside and outside linebacker, playing whether the team needed him.

    Whitehead led the Lions in tackles last season, tallying 132 stops in 15 games.

    He was present for Wednesday’s OTA session, but didn’t practice. Davis took the first-team reps at middle linebacker with free-agent addition Paul Worrilow manning the other starting spot in the team’s nickel package, it’s primary defensive setup.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE