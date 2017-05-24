Detroit Lions OTA: Wednesday, May 24
The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the
The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the field, including Darren Fells, Robert Tonyan, and Brandon Barnes, at the end of the organized team activity Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the training facility in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford head to the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all the drills Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn watch over practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern Michigan) holds a dummy for rookie defensive end Alex Barrett to hit and work past under the watchful eyes of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern Michigan University lets the mane fly as he heads off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills with the secondary.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers including Golden Tate, Michael Rector, Marvin Jones Jr. and others in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive tackle Nick James at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go head-to-head
Tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go head-to-head during Lions OTA drills this week.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching for the ball during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads up
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on the breaks while running a route during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and fullback Michael Burton wait for their turn during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with running back Mike James watch over drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception and heads up field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell watch over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive line goes off the field at the end of the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — When attempting to identify a Detroit Lions player poised for a breakout season in 2017, almost everyone who has been polled in the organization lands on the same name: Miles Killebrew.

    The second-year safety made modest contributions as a rookie, recording 28 tackles and an interception in 16 games, but it was the way he finished the campaign that got the hype train started down the tracks.

    Among those who have said they anticipate a bigger impact from last year’s fourth-round pick have been starting safety Glover Quin, general manager Bob Quinn and coach Jim Caldwell.

    Killebrew hopes he’s able to live up to the increased expectations.

    “I’ll tell you, man, it’s my goal to have a breakout season this year,” he said after Wednesday’s OTA practice. “If I do well this year, I think it’s a reflection of the leadership on this team. The guys on this team, including Glover Quin, they’re very good at teaching the younger guys — like myself last year — what to do and how to do it correctly. “

    With Quin excused from practice to attend to a family matter, and veteran Don Carey nursing an arm injury, it was Killebrew taking the first-team reps alongside Tavon Wilson.

    The hulking 6-foot-2, 224-pound defensive back looked comfortable in the role. When Ameer Abdullah charged into the second level, Killebrew yanked a towel from the running back’s waist and tossed it high in the air in one fluid motion, never breaking his downhill stride. The whole sequence was a reflection of his increased confidence.

    What a difference from a year ago, when he was still nowhere near wrapping his head around the Lions’ playbook.

    “It’s night and day, man,” Killebrew said. “It’s amazing how much more confident you get when you know what you’re doing.”

    Lions cornerback Alex Carter gets work at safety

    Lions’ Abdullah appears healthy; Riddick in brace

    Caldwell: Time, talking can remedy Lions-Johnson rift

    Killebrew predictably struggled during the early stages of his rookie season as the Lions trotted him out for a handful of plays each week in a variety of different roles. It wasn’t until midseason when he started executing consistently, carving out a niche as a stopper on third downs.

    “It’s no joke when they say the game gets faster at the next level,” he said. “I’m a firm believer you just have to understand the plays, the system, doing your part and really focusing on what you can control. That’s something I had to learn. About halfway through the season it clicked for me that I just had to go out there and do my job, do it well and do it better than the guy across the ball. That’s what I’m trying to do within the scheme.”

    Playing those various roles in a variety of packages also contributed to his rapid development. Speaking at the Super Bowl this year, Quin drew parallels to his own rookie season.

    “I think that’s the one thing that helped me the most is I played nickel, I played corner, I played safety, I played dime — I played it all,” Quin said. “So when you sit back and put yourself in all those situations, you can say, ‘OK, I know what it’s like to be here. I know what I got to do. This is what that guy is expecting.’ And once you do that, if you really work on your craft, you have no other choice but to take off.”

    Caldwell: Whitehead remains ‘big part’ of Lions

    For Killebrew, with his rare blend of size and athleticism, he’s been able to soak in how the defense works at different levels.

    “It’s one thing to learn the defense from the back end,” Killebrew said. “My coach always calls it the balcony view, getting the far view of the entire defense. But then, to go up into the box, and learn it up close and work backwards, it helped me. I knew what the linebackers were supposed to do because I was down there with them. It helped expedite that process and I was able to do my job easier.”

    The expectation is Killebrew’s role continues to expand in 2017. How isn’t quite clear yet. It likely won’t come at the expense of Quin, who hasn’t missed a start in seven seasons. Detroit has shown a willingness to deploy three-safety looks, especially on third downs, and Killebrew could also eat into Wilson’s playing time at strong safety.

    Whatever opportunities present themselves, Killebrew intends on being ready. He’s also prepared to deflect praise if he lives up to his increased expectations.

    “I’ve been practicing my technique in the offseason, I’m practicing it now, and if I can go out there and showcase it at a high level this year, it’s a reflection of the culture of the coaches and players around me,” he said.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

