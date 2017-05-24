Injured running back Theo Riddick, left, and running back Mike James watch over drills Wednesday at the training facility in Allen Park. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — One half of the Detroit Lions’ backfield tandem appears to be full-go coming off a season-ending surgery. The other is still in a heavy brace.

Ameer Abdullah didn’t show any signs of limitations as he fully participated in Wednesday’s OTA practice, even taking handoffs and running between the tackles during 11-on-11 work.

Abdullah missed most of last season after suffering a foot injury in Week 2. At the time of the injury, he was averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

His backfield mate, Theo Riddick, was considered limited. That might be an understatement given how little he could do with a heavy brace protecting his wrist. The team hasn’t announced a timetable for his return, but it’s expected he’ll be fully cleared before the start of the season.

Riddick declined interview requests coming off the field.

Before landing on injured reserve, Riddick was on pace for the best season of his young career. In 10 games, he averaged a career-best 3.9 yards per carry while averaging more than five receptions per game.

In addition to Riddick, other Lions who didn’t practice or were significantly limited were safety Glover Quin (excused absence), safety Don Carey (arm), cornerbacks D.J. Hayden, Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew, offensive tackle Corey Robinson (foot), linebacker Tahir Whitehead and guard T.J. Lang (hip).

