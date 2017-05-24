During Wednesday’s OTA practice, Lions cornerback Alex Carter, shown here during camp last season, spent the morning working at safety. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Last season, Kerry Hyder made a highly successful position change for the Detroit Lions, dropping approximately 40 pounds as part of a move from defensive tackle to defensive end.

Not only did he beat the odds and make the roster, he finished the year with a team-high eight sacks.

Asked last week if the team had asked any players to change positions this offseason, coach Jim Caldwell said no, but also noted, “that can change any day now.”

It appears that day has come.

During Wednesday’s OTA practice, Alex Carter spent the morning working at safety.

A third-round pick out of Stanford in 2015, Carter has been a cornerback since joining the Lions. But a path to a roster spot at that position was a steep one after multiple offseason additions. The team signed former first-round pick D.J. Hayden and drafted Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew.

The six-foot, 200-pound Carter has added notable muscle mass to his upper body since joining the Lions, giving him the necessary bulk to handle the more physically demanding role.

Carter has struggled to get his career on track. He missed his rookie year after suffering an ankle injury during the first training camp practice. He was cut after training camp last year and spent much of the year on the practice squad before a late-season promotion to the main roster. He appeared in one game, playing four snaps on special teams.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers