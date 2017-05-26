The 6-foot, 219-pound Matt Asiata backed up Adrian Peterson the past five years, averaging 3.5 yards on 361 carries while catching 101 passes for another 722 yards. (Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Allen Park — The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Matt Asiata, a team source confirms. The signing isn’t expected to be announced until next week, before the team’s next set of OTA practices.

The agreement was first reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Asiata, the longtime Minnesota Vikings rusher, had an extended tryout with the Lions during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

“I think anybody knows who has seen him work, he’s a good special teamer,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said before the tryout. “He’s tough. He’s a very good pass protector and he carries the ball. He runs behind his pads. He’s always been a very, very effective player in this league.”

The 6-foot, 219-pounder backed up Adrian Peterson the past five years, averaging 3.5 yards on 361 carries while catching 101 passes for another 722 yards.

Asiata will join the Lions’ young rotation, headed by Ameer Abdullah. The team remains without Theo Riddick as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers