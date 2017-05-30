Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Lions in value for 2017

The Lions will be looking to earn a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Go through the gallery to see how Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Lions in terms of value for the 2017 season. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

Allen Park — It’s been more than two decades since the Detroit Lions have made back-to-back postseason appearances, when the team qualified three straight times from 1993-95.

Coming off a wild card berth in 2016, the team will look to snap that skid this year.

This offseason, the offensive line was reshaped via free agency and the defense was bolstered through the draft. General manager Bob Quinn is constructing the foundation he believes will lead the team to long-term success.

The pieces are in place to make a run at an NFC North title, a feat the Lions have never accomplished since the divisions were realigned 15 years ago. But which players hold the key to the team achieving its goals? Each man on the 53-man roster has a role, but clearly some are more important than others.

Who needs to step up? Who can the Lions least afford to lose to injury?

We’ve taken the time to rank the top 25 players most important to Detroit’s success in 2017. Included in our formula were positional value, past performance and backup situations. Check out the list and let us know where you agree or disagree.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers