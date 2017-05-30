Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Lions in value for 2017
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers of The Detroit News ranks the top 25 Lions in value for 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
25. Miles Killebrew: The second-year safety was spectacular on third downs the second half of last season and will look to build on that success. He's also developed into one of the team's core special teamers, along with Johnson Bademosi, Don Carey and Brandon Copeland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
24. Kenny Golladay: The third-round pick should be penciled in for the third receiver job. While he doesn't need to replicate Anquan Boldin's numbers, the athletic rookie can give Matthew Stafford a big target the team has lacked on the outside since the retirement of Calvin Johnson.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
23. Cornelius Washington: Signed to a two-year deal this offseason, the Lions are counting on a scheme change to spark increased production. Washington has the frame to hold his own against the run and any pass rush provided would be an improvement over last year's group.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
22. Matt Prater: In a league where the margin of victory is often one score, field goals and extra points are at a premium. Prater is one of the league's best, particularly when the game is on the line. No one should forget how bad it was before he landed in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
21. Quandre Diggs: He’s going to have to fend off a stiff challenge for his job, but whether it's Diggs (28) or someone else, there’s plenty of room for improvement from the nickel corner spot. Cleaning up coverage issues on the inside is one of the biggest opportunities for defensive betterment.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
20. Graham Glasgow: He's the least consistent starting lineman, but it's reasonable to expect notable improvement in his second season. His ability to play multiple positions in an emergency enhance his value.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
19. Tavon Wilson: A Swiss army knife in the secondary, Wilson was a versatile and capable addition in 2016. While many believe he's keeping the seat warm for Miles Killebrew, Wilson's varied role gives the defense schematic flexibility.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
18. Marvin Jones: Last year's big free-agent addition started off hot, but faded down the stretch. Prior to being slowed by injuries, he proved to be a legitimate vertical threat. The Lions don't have any other weapons who can consistently stretch the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
17. Nevin Lawson: Lawson is probably underrated as a starter opposite Darius Slay. The advanced metrics show Lawson is effective, he just needs to start producing the occasional turnover. His importance is anchored because of a high-upside backup in Teez Tabor.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
16. Haloti Ngata: Yeah, he's long in the tooth, but is still a key contributor up front. And given the depth behind him, Detroit needs every ounce Ngata has left to give.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
15. Travis Swanson: Swanson's play took a significant step forward last season, prior to a concussion sidelining him the final month. Graham Glasgow is a capable backup, but Swanson (64) showed the potential to be a polished, well-rounded blocker in 2016.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
14. A'Shawn Robinson: After closing last season with a string of quality performances, Robinson (91) will be expected to be the anchor in the middle of the defense. If he can be a more disruptive pass-rusher, it will make the job easier for Detroit’s edge defenders.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
13. T.J. Lang: The Lions let their most consistent run blocker, Larry Warford, go and replaced him with Lang, an elite pass protector. Beyond the on-field contributions, Lang will be counted on as a leader on and off the field for the young unit.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
12. Eric Ebron: Despite the drop issues, the arrow is still pointing up for the young tight end. He remains a significant matchup piece and likely will have an increased role in the red zone with Anquan Boldin gone. Durability will be key.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
11. Kerry Hyder: The bar is raised after last season's breakout performance, but if Hyder is simply able to replicate his 2016 production, while cleaning up some of his defensive lapses, it would be enough.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
10. Theo Riddick: While not as important as Ameer Abdullah, Riddick slowed signs of being a more reliable change-of-pace back to complement his key role in the receiving game. When he went down last year, the offense just wasn't the same.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
9. Golden Tate: Tate's ability to create after the catch is critical in Detroit's quick-hitting passing game. He's a reliable volume producer who has the potential to contribute as a punt returner as well.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
8. Ricky Wagner: Right tackle was a problem before last season, when Riley Reiff solidified the spot. Wagner is an upgrade on paper, and the depth behind him is shaky at best.  Al Bello, Getty Images
7. Jarrad Davis: This is an admittedly lofty spot for a rookie, but the Lions were gooey in the middle last year. They desperately need Davis to help correct some of the coverage lapses that plagued the team last season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
6. Glover Quin: It's easy to take Quin’s consistency and durability for granted. His range, and ability to force turnovers in the back end are unmatched on the roster.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Ameer Abdullah: Without a major investment at running back, Detroit is banking on Abdullah's health. He looked primed for a breakout prior to last season's injury. If he can stay healthy, it could give the offense legitimate balance.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
4. Darius Slay: The Lions have built quality depth at cornerback, but the drop-off from Slay to the rest of the group is significant. Remember what Dez Bryant did to the secondary on Monday Night Football last year?  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Taylor Decker: The blind side is still the most important position on the offensive line and the Lions no longer have Riley Reiff as an adequate insurance policy. Decker is coming off a stellar year and his development and durability are critical.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Ezekiel Ansah: It's tough to slow opposing offenses without a pass rush. Detroit finished near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressure last season. Ansah returning to form would go a long way toward improving the unit's overall effectiveness.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Matthew Stafford: You can't consistently win in the NFL without exceptional play from the quarterback position. Without Stafford's late-game heroics last season, the Lions maybe win four games. and the team fell apart after he injured his finger.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Allen Park — It’s been more than two decades since the Detroit Lions have made back-to-back postseason appearances, when the team qualified three straight times from 1993-95.

    Coming off a wild card berth in 2016, the team will look to snap that skid this year.

    This offseason, the offensive line was reshaped via free agency and the defense was bolstered through the draft. General manager Bob Quinn is constructing the foundation he believes will lead the team to long-term success.

    The pieces are in place to make a run at an NFC North title, a feat the Lions have never accomplished since the divisions were realigned 15 years ago. But which players hold the key to the team achieving its goals? Each man on the 53-man roster has a role, but clearly some are more important than others.

    Who needs to step up? Who can the Lions least afford to lose to injury?

    We’ve taken the time to rank the top 25 players most important to Detroit’s success in 2017. Included in our formula were positional value, past performance and backup situations. Check out the list and let us know where you agree or disagree.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

