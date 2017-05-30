Former Packers guard T.J. Lang (70), now with the Lions, says former Lions defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh (90) is a “nut job.” (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Travis Swanson and Graham Glasgow joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast for a humorous, quick-hitting segment recorded from Lang’s basement.

The group hit on a variety of topics, which pick up at about the 20:40 mark of the podcast (warning, there is graphic language), including the challenges of playing on Thanksgiving, what quarterback Matthew Stafford bought for his offensive line in recent years (custom cowboy boots last year, in case you were wondering) and the best way to die, spurred by a discussion about weird questions asked at the combine.

All three also hesitantly offered their predictions for the season. Swanson believes the team will finish better than last year’s 9-7 mark, Lang sees the Lions winning the division and Glasgow went bold, projecting a 12-4 regular season.

At one point, all three were asked about the toughest player to block and they all agreed Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the best in the business right now, although Lang also highlighted a recently retired lineman.

“All time, probably Justin Smith,” Lang said. “You can’t judge toughness on a dude who has a giant Budweiser tattoo on his arm. He was a (pain) to block.”

Asked how he liked battling former Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh twice a season, Lang didn’t mince his words.

“Hated it,” Lang said. “I never played against a more literal psychopath in my life. He was a nut job.”

Suh left Detroit for Miami as a free agent in 2015, signing a six-year, $114 million contract that was the richest for any defensive player at the time.

