Allen Park — The Detroit Lions liked Michael Burton. Coach Jim Caldwell believes Burton will find another job in short order. But the fact of the matter is the team no longer had a need for a fullback.

“Early on, when we first came here, obviously, we were a little bit more of a fullback-oriented unit,” Caldwell said. “We’ve changed a little bit in that regard, the schematics. That was the thing. Mike Burton was a tremendous teammate, tremendous person. He’s one of those individuals that I think in every way you can use as an example of how to do things the right way.

The fullback role in the NFL has been shrinking for years, so it wasn’t surprising that the Lions moved away from it once again. Replacing Burton on the roster is veteran running back Matt Asiata. In his five years with the Vikings, he had done some lead blocking, but the Lions don’t intend to use him in that role.

“The reason why Burton is no longer here is because that position is not a part of how we function,” Caldwell said. “We find a way to get it done with other positions, tight ends and things of that nature. That’s where we are.”

Detroit Lions OTA: Wednesday, May 31
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis goes against linebacker
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis goes against linebacker Thurston Armbrister during drills during the Lions organized team activity, or OTA, at the training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton readies for a
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan State, pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Steve Longa readies his hands for a reception.
Linebacker Steve Longa readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Matt Asiata takes the ball from
Lions running back Matt Asiata takes the ball from rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Mike James readies for a reception.
Lions running back Mike James readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey was on the field, but did not
Lions safety Don Carey was on the field, but did not participate in team drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah pulls down a reception
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions center Travis Swanson goes in for a hit during
Lions center Travis Swanson goes in for a hit during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow brings down a reception
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow brings down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa gets wrapped up by defensive
Lions linebacker Steve Longa gets wrapped up by defensive end Brandon Copeland during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs readies for a reception.
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured running back Theo Riddick did some limited
Injured running back Theo Riddick did some limited running drills during Wednesday's OTA.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Antwione Williams readies for a reception.
Linebacker Antwione Williams readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebackers Steve Longa goes against Nick Bellore
Lions linebackers Steve Longa goes against Nick Bellore during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson tries to make a reception
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson tries to make a reception with some pressure from an assistant coach at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a catch.
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a catch.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa wrestles with a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa wrestles with a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Thurston Armbrister runs back a reception.
Lions linebacker Thurston Armbrister runs back a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner passes by as Lions quarterback
Lions running back Zach Zenner passes by as Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fakes the handoff during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin brings
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin brings in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore readies for a reception
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis readies for a
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies his
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore battles against rookie
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore battles against rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin holds on
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin holds on to a blocking pad.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies for
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater lets a kick fly as punter
Lions kicker Matt Prater lets a kick fly as punter Kasey Redfern and special teams coach Joe Marciano look on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie running back Tion Green readies for a
Lions rookie running back Tion Green readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception cutting through the middle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan State, pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Matt Asiata readies for a reception.
Lions running back Matt Asiata readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel and defensive
Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel and defensive end Brandon Copeland battle at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah during drills.
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Dwayne Washington readies his hands
Lions running back Dwayne Washington readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception with running back Mike James looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive linemen Anthony Zettel works against
Lions defensive linemen Anthony Zettel works against Brandon Copeland at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Matt Asiata looks up the field after
Lions running back Matt Asiata looks up the field after a reception during Wednesday's OTA in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden readies for a catch from
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden readies for a catch from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception with Tion Green and Mike James looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle Kerry Hyder head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin walks off
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin walks off the field with linebackers coach Bill Sheridan after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner, graham
Offensive linemen Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner, graham Glasgow, Joe Dahl and Laken Tomlinson head off the field after the OTA on Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The Lions like Asiata’s experience, versatility and ability to contribute on special teams. During Wednesday’s OTA practice, he largely worked with the third-team offense, behind Ameer Abdullah, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington. Theo Riddick remains sidelined with a wrist injury.

    Prior to signing with the Lions, Asiata had a three-day tryout during rookie minicamp earlier this month. He wasn’t added immediately and when his agent called with the news late last week, he almost missed the call because he was sleeping.

    Thankfully, Asiata’s 2-year-old son Henry had his back.

    “He woke me up,” Asiata said. “He put the phone to my face as it was vibrating and said, ‘Daddy, phone.’ ”

