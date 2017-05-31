CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share The Lions' Matt Asiata on offense, rookie Kenny Golladay on veterans, Nate Lawson on his improvement and Darius Slay on Kobe vs. LeBron Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Lions running back Matt Asiata looks up the field after a reception during Wednesday's OTA in Allen Park. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions liked Michael Burton. Coach Jim Caldwell believes Burton will find another job in short order. But the fact of the matter is the team no longer had a need for a fullback.

“Early on, when we first came here, obviously, we were a little bit more of a fullback-oriented unit,” Caldwell said. “We’ve changed a little bit in that regard, the schematics. That was the thing. Mike Burton was a tremendous teammate, tremendous person. He’s one of those individuals that I think in every way you can use as an example of how to do things the right way.

The fullback role in the NFL has been shrinking for years, so it wasn’t surprising that the Lions moved away from it once again. Replacing Burton on the roster is veteran running back Matt Asiata. In his five years with the Vikings, he had done some lead blocking, but the Lions don’t intend to use him in that role.

“The reason why Burton is no longer here is because that position is not a part of how we function,” Caldwell said. “We find a way to get it done with other positions, tight ends and things of that nature. That’s where we are.”

The Lions like Asiata’s experience, versatility and ability to contribute on special teams. During Wednesday’s OTA practice, he largely worked with the third-team offense, behind Ameer Abdullah, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington. Theo Riddick remains sidelined with a wrist injury.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Asiata had a three-day tryout during rookie minicamp earlier this month. He wasn’t added immediately and when his agent called with the news late last week, he almost missed the call because he was sleeping.

Thankfully, Asiata’s 2-year-old son Henry had his back.

“He woke me up,” Asiata said. “He put the phone to my face as it was vibrating and said, ‘Daddy, phone.’ ”

