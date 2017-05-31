Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The Lions' Matt Asiata on offense, rookie Kenny Golladay on veterans, Nate Lawson on his improvement and Darius Slay on Kobe vs. LeBron Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — Kenny Golladay will tell you he has a long way to go learning the Detroit Lions’ scheme. That’s probably true for the third-round draft pick, who has just a handful of practices under his belt.

But in that limited time, the big wide receiver already has made an impression.

During Wednesday’s OTA practice, he showed refined control of his 6-foot-4 frame, going up and coming down with a touchdown pass on a fade route during full-team drills.

“Yeah, he’s one of those guys that really works at it,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “Obviously, we know he has the height and skill set to play the position, but like anything else, with a young guy he’s learning.”

Repetition is the key to the Lions’ teaching process.

With the rookie class, the coaching staff makes sure the new additions are taught the scheme at least five times before playing a preseason snap. Additionally, Golladay said he’s been spending an extra one to two hours studying the playbook each night with fellow rookie and roommate Michael Roberts.

Detroit Lions OTA: Wednesday, May 31
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis goes against linebacker
Buy Photo
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis goes against linebacker Thurston Armbrister during drills during the Lions organized team activity, or OTA, at the training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton readies for a
Buy Photo
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan State, pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Steve Longa readies his hands for a reception.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Steve Longa readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Matt Asiata takes the ball from
Buy Photo
Lions running back Matt Asiata takes the ball from rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Mike James readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Mike James readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Don Carey was on the field, but did not
Buy Photo
Lions safety Don Carey was on the field, but did not participate in team drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah pulls down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions center Travis Swanson goes in for a hit during
Buy Photo
Lions center Travis Swanson goes in for a hit during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow brings down a reception
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow brings down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Steve Longa gets wrapped up by defensive
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Steve Longa gets wrapped up by defensive end Brandon Copeland during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured running back Theo Riddick did some limited
Buy Photo
Injured running back Theo Riddick did some limited running drills during Wednesday's OTA.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Antwione Williams readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Antwione Williams readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebackers Steve Longa goes against Nick Bellore
Buy Photo
Lions linebackers Steve Longa goes against Nick Bellore during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson tries to make a reception
Buy Photo
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson tries to make a reception with some pressure from an assistant coach at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a catch.
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a catch.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Steve Longa wrestles with a reception
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Steve Longa wrestles with a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Thurston Armbrister runs back a reception.
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Thurston Armbrister runs back a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner passes by as Lions quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner passes by as Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fakes the handoff during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin brings
Buy Photo
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin brings in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis readies for a
Buy Photo
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies his
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore battles against rookie
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker Nick Bellore battles against rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin holds on
Buy Photo
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin holds on to a blocking pad.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies for
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater lets a kick fly as punter
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater lets a kick fly as punter Kasey Redfern and special teams coach Joe Marciano look on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Tion Green readies for a
Buy Photo
Lions rookie running back Tion Green readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception cutting through the middle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin, formerly of Michigan State, pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Matt Asiata readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Matt Asiata readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel and defensive
Buy Photo
Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel and defensive end Brandon Copeland battle at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah during drills.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington readies his hands
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception with running back Mike James looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive linemen Anthony Zettel works against
Buy Photo
Lions defensive linemen Anthony Zettel works against Brandon Copeland at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Matt Asiata looks up the field after
Lions running back Matt Asiata looks up the field after a reception during Wednesday's OTA in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden readies for a catch from
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden readies for a catch from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a reception with Tion Green and Mike James looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle Kerry Hyder head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin walks off
Buy Photo
Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin walks off the field with linebackers coach Bill Sheridan after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Offensive linemen Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner, graham
Buy Photo
Offensive linemen Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner, graham Glasgow, Joe Dahl and Laken Tomlinson head off the field after the OTA on Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    On and off the field, Golladay is thankful he has a pair of veterans — Golden Tate and Marvin Jones — eager to ease his transition from Northern Illinois to the pros.

    “We’ve got two good vets on our team and I’m just a rook, trying to follow after them,” Golladay said. “It’s huge. They’ve been here before. To be honest, I don’t know how many years they’ve played in the league. I know it’s more than me.”

    Burton’s exit signals Lions’ shift from fullback

    Golladay hasn’t reached the point where he’s working with the first-team offense, but expectations will be high for the rookie by default. While Tate and Jones are expected to shoulder the load for the group after combining for 146 receptions and 2,007 yards in 2016, the Lions need to find an adequate replacement for Anquan Boldin’s production, especially in the red zone.

    In two seasons at Northern Illinois, Golladay averaged 80 receptions, 1,143 yards and nine touchdowns.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE