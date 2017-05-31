Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (left) could be on the hot seat, writes Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

The Lions were given an A for their offseason moves in SI.com’s piece assessing the NFC North teams. But another article says Lions coach Jim Caldwell is among the NFL coaches on the hot seat.

According to Jonathan Jones, the Lions emphasized defense on the offseason, while upgrading the offensive line with the free-agent signings of guard T.J. Lang and tackle Ricky Wagner.

“The upgrades on defense should allow Detroit to get over the hump of ordinary team hanging on in the playoffs to one that can actually get its first postseason victory in more than a quarter-century,” Jones wrote.

The Bears, Packers and Vikings all received Bs.

As for Caldwell, Chris Burke writes: “Caldwell is safe-ish as ’17 rolls around. Current Detroit GM Bob Quinn did not hire Caldwell, nor has he — at least to the knowledge of anyone outside the organization — extended Caldwell’s contract beyond this coming season. This may not be a playoffs-or-bust situation, but it’s also not a lock that Caldwell sticks.”