Lions linebacker Antwione Williams 6-foot-3 frame and versatility will likely keep him in the mix.

Allen Park — With all the significant moves the Detroit Lions have made at linebacker this offseason, Antwione Williams has become something of a forgotten man.

The team began overhauling the position group in March, unexpectedly parting ways with talented, but oft-injured star DeAndre Levy. The additions began in free agency, when Paul Worrilow was inked to a one-year deal. A former undrafted free agent, he averaged 120 tackles per season from 2013-15 before losing his starting job in Atlanta.

The upgrades kicked into high gear during the draft, when the Lions selected Florida’s Jarrad Davis in the first round and Tennessee’s Jalen Reeves-Maybin in the fourth. And in recent weeks, the conversation has been centered around what Davis being pegged for the middle linebacker job means for Tahir Whitehead, the team’s leading tackler from 2016.

Then there’s Williams, who in January and February was being highlighted by coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn as a potential breakout candidate. But with all the new faces in the linebacker room, what does it mean for the 2015 fifth-round pick who played a little more than 200 snaps in 14 games as a rookie.

Well, even though the spotlight isn’t as bright as it might have been earlier in the offseason, expectations are still there for the young linebacker.

“He’s got size and bulk and speed and he’s getting better in terms of understanding conceptually what we’re trying to get done from a defensive standpoint,” Caldwell said. “The arrow is pointing up for him, but the good thing about it is we have really good competition at that position. I think that’s what makes for better opportunity for us to get the best possible people we can playing there on a consistent basis for us. He’s one of those guys and thus far he’s doing all right.”

That size is something that plays in Williams’ favor as he aims to carve a role out on defense. As noted, Davis is penciled in at middle linebacker, and Caldwell said earlier this week Whitehead is going to man the weak side. That leaves the strongside job up for grabs, where the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Williams has the frame to handle the role.

Williams played all three linebacking spots in college, and was cross-trained during his rookie year with the Lions, but has been honing in on the strongside during the early stages of the offseason program.

“Yeah, I’m definitely trying to lock into (the strongside) this spring,” Williams said. “Last year, I wasn’t really able to do that, I was experiencing everything. This year, I’ve got more time and experience and feel I’m playing better at the Sam spot.”

While the jump from college to the pros is never an easy one, Williams was making a bigger jump in competition than most coming from Georgia Southern. He’ll tell you he didn’t feel he was at any more of a disadvantage than other first-year players, including teammate A’Shawn Robinson – a star at Alabama -- when it came to the overwhelming amount of information that needed to be processed.

Entering his second year, Williams is feeling far more comfortable.

“Last year was big picture,” Williams said. “Getting lined up correctly was the hardest thing. Now, I’m beyond that. It’s not what I’m doing, it’s how I can do it better. That’s my focus this year is how I can do each play better.”

In his limited playing time, Williams flashed his potential. He tallied 27 tackles, including two behind the line. He also recovered a fumble in a victory over Jacksonville.

So while eyes will be understandably focused on Davis, the natural intrigue that comes with being a first-round pick, don’t forget Williams, who also has the potential to carve out a significant role at linebacker for the Lions, this year and beyond.