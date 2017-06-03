Lions safety Don Carey runs free football camp
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) shakes hands with
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) shakes hands with Tyson Watson, right, 10, of Detroit. Detroit Lions safety Don Carey(26) hosts a free youth football camp for kids ages 8-17 at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, Saturday, June 3, 2017.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) picks six captains
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) picks six captains at the beginning of the event.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) watches kids run
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) watches kids run during warm-ups.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) encourages
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) encourages kids as they warm up.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Jasmin Brown, of Detroit, lifts her knees during warm
Jasmin Brown, of Detroit, lifts her knees during warm ups.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions punter/kicker Kasey Redfern (2) talks
Detroit Lions punter/kicker Kasey Redfern (2) talks with kids during warm-ups.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley (16),
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley (16), left, and line backer Steve Longa (54) throw footballs to teams at the beginning of exercises.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
William Sykes catches the football during drills.
William Sykes catches the football during drills.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
William Sykes throws the football during drills.
William Sykes throws the football during drills.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions defensive back Charles Washington (45)
Detroit Lions defensive back Charles Washington (45) throws the football during drills.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Devin Young, right, 8, of Detroit, tosses the football
Devin Young, right, 8, of Detroit, tosses the football back to Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29) during this footwork drill.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant (95) prepares
Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant (95) prepares these kids for a relay race.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Dijon Wilson, 10, carries the football during a relay
Dijon Wilson, 10, carries the football during a relay race.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) shares a laugh
Detroit Lions safety Don Carey (26) shares a laugh during drills at his football camp.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Kevin Anderson, 9, of Detroit, and others take a water
Kevin Anderson, 9, of Detroit, and others take a water break.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Noah Tyson, left, 7, of West Bloomfield, carries the
Noah Tyson, left, 7, of West Bloomfield, carries the football as he runs through a serpentine course as Detroit Lions long snapper Jimmy Landes (42) tries to get the ball.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Detroit Lions long snapper Jimmy Landes(42) watches
Detroit Lions long snapper Jimmy Landes(42) watches as Ashton Johnson, 11, of Detroit, runs through this serpentine course.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
    Detroit — While the Detroit Lions are seeking consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in two decades, veteran safety Don Carey is well on his way to earning his own back-to-back honors.

    On Saturday, the team’s reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work in the community hosted a unique camp for more than 200 local youth, ages 8-17, at Martin Luther King, Jr. high school, two miles down the road from Ford Field.

    The camp, which divided its focus between STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) educational activities and football drills, was attended by nearly 20 of Carey’s teammates, including running back Zach Zenner, rookie cornerback Teez Tabor and defensive end Kerry Hyder.

    “I’m super excited to see guys willing to give up a Saturday with OTAs and the stress that puts on them learning the playbooks, they’ve taken the time to come inspire a young child,” Carey said.

    The festivities opened with breakfast, followed by a presentation with live music and guest speakers, including Barrington Irving, who in 2007 became the youngest person and first black person to pilot a solo flight around the world.

    Working through the Ford Fund, which helped put on Carey’s camp, Barrington recently completed a project with 50 Detroit-area high school students, assembling a working 1965 Ford Daytona Coupe. The car, painted in the Lions’ Honolulu blue and silver color scheme, was on display outside the high school Saturday.

    “Barrington is an awesome individual,” Carey said. “He’s done some tremendous things.”

    After the presentation, the youth split into two groups with the younger students hitting the field first, running through a number of drills with Lions players coaching at each station.

    “My heart is here in Detroit and I love inspiring the children,” Carey said. “I tell people all the time, besides God and my family, putting a smile on a child’s face is my joy.”

    The older kids stayed inside the school, where 15 organizations set up a variety of educational activities.

    Presenters for the STEAM portion of the camp included; Ford Motor Company, Arts and Scrap, Wayne State University School of Medicine and College of Engineering, University of Detroit Mercy Chemist Club, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, STEM Education Coalition, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Madonna University, and Henry Ford Community College.

    And while football was the lure, Carey hoped the educational offerings would connect with the campers. He said it’s important to erase the stereotypes that math and science are for nerds and to show the students the opportunities a good education can provide later in life.

    “I want to tear down some of those mindsets and show them how cool those areas can be,” Carey said. “I want them to, number one, take something from the STEAM activities inside.

    “Secondly, I would like them to talk to the players and get to know the men behind the facemasks.”

    The man behind Carey’s facemask is one dedicated to making a positive impact in the community, and on Saturday, he was rewarded with the smiles of those he’s so eager to serve.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

