New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley reportedly missed last week’s OTAs because of a heart condition. (Photo: Bob Leverone, Associated Press)

Former Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley, now with the Saints, missed OTAs last week because he is undergoing tests for a heart condition, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reported.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported Fairley recently has visited a cardiologist. The condition reportedly came up in Fairley’s pre-draft physical before the Lions drafted him with the 13th overall pick in 2011.

Fairley’s agent, Brian Overstreet, denied the report.

“He’s good. Just doing his own thing,” Overstreet said of Fairley’s absence from OTAs, which are voluntary.

Fairley signed a four-year, $28 million contract in March.