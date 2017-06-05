Matthew Stafford had a 65.3 percent completion rate and passed for 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2016. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — After leading the Detroit Lions to an NFL record eight fourth-quarter comebacks in 2016, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s peers are taking notice.

After two straight years of failing to qualify for the list, Stafford was ranked No. 31 on the NFL Network’s “NFL Top 100 Players of 2017.” It’s the highest he’s been listed during the program’s seven-year existence.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman, the No. 11 player and highest-ranked player at his position last year, marveled at Stafford’s performance in 2016.

“It’s like he has a bazooka attached to his arm,” Norman said during Monday night’s broadcast. “He’s coming into his own since (Calvin Johnson) left. You can see him being more of that guy, that leader.”

The way it was presented on the broadcast, it seemed many players expected Stafford’s performance to decline following Johnson’s retirement and were impressed when it didn’t.

“When Calvin was there it was just, get Calvin the ball,” Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “Now, it’s more of a team where he’s the complete leader. He’s dishing to this guy, that guy, you don’t know who he’s throwing it to.”

Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels called Stafford “very underrated,” but not everyone is buying the Lions quarterback as one of the league’s best.

Chicago Bears edge rusher Pernell McPhee said despite Stafford possessing the best arm in the league, he’s not a top quarterback.

“I was just talking about that, and I was like, ‘He’s nowhere near the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL,’” McPhee said. “He’s definitely not in my top 10. I had Kirk Cousins over him.”

Beyond the comebacks, Stafford is coming off one of his finest statistical seasons, leading the Lion to the playoffs for the second time in three years. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Before a late-season injury to a finger on his throwing hand, his name was being mentioned as a fringe MVP candidate.

The No. 31 ranking trumps his No. 41 showing in 2012. Stafford was No. 76 in 2016, No. 100 in 2014 and unranked the past two years.