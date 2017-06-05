The Lions’ Matthew Stafford is No. 13 in The Sporting News’ rankings of NFL quarterbacks. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could in the near future become the NFL’s richest player.

But, the NFL’s best quarterback? Not even close, according to The Sporting News.

In fact, The Sporting News has Stafford barely squeezing into the top half of its NFL quarterback rankings, unveiled Monday, placing him at No. 13.

The rankings, Bill Bender writes, takes into account last year’s performances, career statistics, win-loss records, playoff victories and “head-to-head arguments.” Each quarterback was ranked on a “Flacco scale,” named for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (who ranks 20th, by the way), who the publication says is the “flashpoint” for “elite” debates. Four or more “Flaccos” earn discussion for elite status, according to The Sporting News.

Stafford checks in with 31/2, though he has a 5,000-yard season under his belt, and three playoff appearances. He’s also in line for a hefty paycheck, as the Lions in April said they were in the “early stages” of a long-term extension with the former No. 1 overall pick in 2009 draft.

“Stafford has passed for 4,000 yards or more in each of the last six seasons,” Bender writes, “and he’s taken the Lions to the playoffs three times in that stretch despite any semblance of a consistent running game. He’s yet another former No. 1 pick looking for that first postseason victory.

“Only one other quarterback ranked higher on this list has a losing record as a starter.”

Among the quarterbacks ahead of Stafford are Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (No. 10) and second-year Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (12).

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady tops The Sporting News’ rankings after earning his fifth Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots. Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins checks in at No. 19 with Washington, while another former MSU quarterback, Brian Hoyer, is No. 26 with the San Francisco 49ers. Former Lions quarterback/receiver Josh McCown brings up the rear at No. 32 with the New York Jets.