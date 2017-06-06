Former Packers guard T.J. Lang signed with the Lions in the offseason. (Photo: Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

The Lions revamped offensive line is expected to help pave the way for a stronger ground game this season. It’s also helped pave the way to a passing grade from ESPN.

ESPN released its offseason grades for every NFL team Tuesday (pay site), and handed the Lions a B-minus. If this sounds familiar, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell gave the Lions a C two weeks ago when he graded the NFC North.

Tuesday’s grades were based on input from 15 NFL executives, coaches and evaluators, Mike Sando of ESPN wrote.

Adding guard T.J. Lang and tackle Rick Wagner to the offensive line were the Lions’ two biggest additions in free agency, moves perhaps made more important because of left tackle Taylor Decker’s shoulder surgery Monday.

“The Lions spent big on their offensive line and should realize a significant upgrade,” Sando writes. “They will need T.J. Lang to stay healthy, but between Lang and tackle Rick Wagner, the right side of the line can become a strength.”

Sando quotes an unnamed NFC North evaluator, who says “Everyone in the division has made some strides and Detroit has probably made the biggest jump.

“Wagner is not an elite player, but he is a good player and will be a solid starter for them,” the evaluator told Sando. “They improved the overall tone of their front. I think their running game is always going to be a question, but they have some skill guys and should be able to protect the quarterback.”

Sando said another evaluator called the Lions’ draft class “the NFL’s worst if considered in a vacuum,” because the team appeared to focus on “scheme fits” instead of talent.

“This was kind of a Patriots-esque draft that way,” the second evaluator told Sando, a possible nod to Lions general manager Bob Quinn, a former Patriots front-office official.

In terms of how the Lions’ offseason stacked up against the competition, nine teams earned higher grades, including the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers (B-plus), who lost Lang to the Lions. The Tennesee Titans’ work merited a B from ESPN, thanks in part to the drafting of Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis in the first round.

Seven other teams received a B-minus from ESPN.