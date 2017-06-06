Cyrus Kouandjio played with the Bills. (Photo: Brett Carlsen, Getty Images)

Allen Park – In light of Taylor Decker’s recent shoulder surgery, which will shelve the Detroit Lions’ starting left tackle an undetermined amount of time, the team is wasting little time taking a closer look at a veteran free agent.

According to Cyrus Kouandjio’s Twitter account, he’s en route to Detroit for a visit with the Lions.

A second-round draft pick in 2014 out of Alabama, Kouandjio has largely failed to live up to expectations.

After two seasons in a reserve role, he started five games for the Buffalo Bills last season. He was released last month. He had not been participating in the team’s OTA’s after suffering a non-football hip injury, requiring surgery, in January.

In April, Kouandjio was involved in a bizarre incident where he was discovered by police wandering in a field just outside of Buffalo. According to the report, he was acting confused, was not wearing pants and asked responding police officers to shoot him.

The 6-foot-7, 322-pounder was a first-team All-American in 2013.