Detroit Lions OTA: Tuesday, June 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Defensive linemen Anthony Zettel abuses a tackling
Defensive linemen Anthony Zettel abuses a tackling dummy during drills at the Lions' OTA on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the practice facility in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out for a one-handed
Wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out for a one-handed reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Rick Wagner and center Graham Glasgow go head-to-head
Tackle Rick Wagner and center Graham Glasgow go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Jordan Hill hits the sled during drills.
Defensive tackle Jordan Hill hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback D.J. Hayden participates in a drill involving
Cornerback D.J. Hayden participates in a drill involving chasing down a tennis ball, which Hayden seemed to enjoy.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackles Cornelius Lucas and Rick Wagner go head-to-head
Tackles Cornelius Lucas and Rick Wagner go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Swain hits a tackling
Buy Photo
Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Swain hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive linemen Pat O'Connor makes an expression
Buy Photo
Defensive linemen Pat O'Connor makes an expression after hitting the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes of Alabama State works
Buy Photo
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes of Alabama State works with the tight ends during blocking drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for an over-the-shoulder
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for an over-the-shoulder reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Still working on his own with a trainer, running back
Buy Photo
Still working on his own with a trainer, running back Theo Riddick continues to recover from off-season surgery.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and guard Brandon
Buy Photo
Offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and guard Brandon Thomas work during linemen drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Offensive linemen Connor Ozick and Storm Norton hold
Buy Photo
Offensive linemen Connor Ozick and Storm Norton hold back Travis Swanson and Laken Tomlinson during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Kerry Hyder hits a tackling dummy during
Buy Photo
Defensive end Kerry Hyder hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie wide receiver Noel Thomas readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Rookie wide receiver Noel Thomas readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts works against tight
Buy Photo
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts works against tight end Khari Lee.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Cornelius Washington watches over drills
Buy Photo
Defensive end Cornelius Washington watches over drills during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie tight end Robert Tonyan works against Eric Ebron
Buy Photo
Rookie tight end Robert Tonyan works against Eric Ebron during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata hits a tackling dummy
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson snd Storm Norton
Buy Photo
Offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson snd Storm Norton go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits a tackling
Buy Photo
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Corner back Nevin Lawson goes up for a reception with
Buy Photo
Corner back Nevin Lawson goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah watches over practice
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah watches over practice but did not participate in drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor from Eastern
Buy Photo
Rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor from Eastern Michigan hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception from
Buy Photo
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie defensive tackle Nick James works during line
Buy Photo
Rookie defensive tackle Nick James works during line drills. during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Eric Ebron breaks into a smile during a break
Buy Photo
Tight end Eric Ebron breaks into a smile during a break in drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter calls out to his
Buy Photo
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter calls out to his players for the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes finishes up a drill
Buy Photo
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes finishes up a drill with the tight ends.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie corner back Josh Thornton goes up for a reception
Buy Photo
Rookie corner back Josh Thornton goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Michael Roberts, guard Joe Dahl and tackle
Buy Photo
Tight end Michael Roberts, guard Joe Dahl and tackle Arturo Uzdavinis head to the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Arturo Uzdavinis holds off Michael Roberts and
Buy Photo
Tackle Arturo Uzdavinis holds off Michael Roberts and Joe Dahl during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Michael Roberts and guard Joe Dahl work against
Buy Photo
Tight end Michael Roberts and guard Joe Dahl work against tackle Arturo Uzdavinis and Robert Tonyan during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew out of San Diego goes
Buy Photo
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew out of San Diego goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Eric Ebron takes a break in between drills.
Buy Photo
Tight end Eric Ebron takes a break in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception from
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew goes up for a reception
Buy Photo
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew goes up for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Khari Lee pulls in a reception form the passing
Buy Photo
Tight end Khari Lee pulls in a reception form the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — It hasn’t taken long for running back Matt Asiata to start working his way into some increased opportunities with the Lions.

    During Tuesday’s OTA practice, the six-year veteran received reps with the second-team offense after working with the third and fourth teams the past couple of weeks.

    “He’s had a nice start,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “Obviously, got to pick up a little bit of the verbiage there. Came right back in and really, I haven’t seen him struggle a bit to pick up a system that has some things to learn, some verbiage to learn in order to get you started.

    “He’s a professional, he’s been around and you can see it the way he carries himself.”

    Asiata (6-foot, 219 pounds) signed a one-year deal prior to the start of OTAs after receiving a three-day tryout during rookie minicamp in May. He spent the past five seasons with the Vikings as Adrian Peterson’s backup, but now gives the Lions another versatile option in the backfield to work with.

    Lions coach Jim Caldwell commended Asiata for his progression and ability to adapt to the team’s offensive system in such a short period of time.

    “What you do find about guys that have been around awhile in professional football, there’s not a whole lot of difference between what protection you use or what running plays you use here and there,” Caldwell said.

    “Aiming points may change a little bit, but for them it’s just kind of like translating, ‘Oh, this is just like this particular play that we use to run when I was at such-and-such of place, Minnesota or whatever it might be,’ so I think his transition has been smooth. He’s looked good. He’s working well for us.”

    Whitehead absent again

    For the third consecutive week, linebacker Tahir Whitehead was absent from the practice field. The OTA sessions are considered voluntary, but Whitehead’s absence was said to be excused.

    Also not practicing for the Lions on Tuesday were defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Armonty Bryant, guard T.J. Lang (hip), safety Don Carey and offensive tackle Corey Robinson (foot) and Taylor Decker (shoulder).

    Staff writer Justin Rogers contributed

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE